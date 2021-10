You had us at “bacon-wrapped”. Let’s be honest, we’ll eat basically anything if it’s wrapped in bacon. And now you have a choice between pork or chicken. Either way, you will be left with succulent and beautifully cooked meat served with deliciously complementing sides, all drenched in a mustard sauce.

The secret ingredient

Mustard is definitely this dish’s secret ingredient. Not only will the meat soak in a mustard-based marinade, but the dish will also be served a sauce made from this delicious condiment.

And one of the main reasons why this condiment is so popular is because of how versatile it is. It can be bitter, sweet, spicy, or even tangy. Add it to almost any dish and it brings that extra pop of flavour.

Whole grain, which will be used for the marinade, is relatively mild compared to ground mustard. And because Dijon mustard seeds are well ground, it is noticeably more pungent, bringing out the best of flavour in the mustard sauce.

Chef’s Tip before you bacon-wrap

In the case that you choose to make this dish with chicken breasts, be sure to pound the meat to make them as even in size as possible. This way the whole chicken breast will cook more evenly. Pounding the chicken also tenderises the meat for better flavour.

For the Marinade 10 g Garlic Chopped

10 g Thyme Chopped

15 ml Olive Oil

10 g Wholegrain Mustard

2 g Fine Salt

200 g Pork Fillet

200 g Chicken Breast

50 g Streaky Bacon For the Mustard Sauce 10 g White Onion Finely chopped

2 g Garlic Chopped

10 g Dijon Mustard

30 ml White Wine

30 ml Cream

1 g Thyme For the Braised Red Cabbage 90 g Red Cabbage Shredded

30 g Red Onion Thinly sliced

10 g Brown Sugar

10 ml Balsamic Vinegar

20 ml Red Wine

10 g Butter

1 g Cinnamon Sticks

1 g Star Anise For the Roasted Potato 200 g Baby Potato

1 g Fine Salt

1 ml Olive Oil

5 g Rosemary For the Broccoli 80 g Broccoli

1 g Fine Salt

1 g Coarse Pepper Instructions For the Marinade Place garlic, herbs, olive oil, mustard & seasoning in a blender. Blitz until smooth.

Place pork or chicken in a vacuum bag, add marinade & rub to coat the meat. Seal & marinade for a 2-6 hours.

After marinating, remove from the vac bag. Scrape off excess marinade.

Wrap fillets in bacon strips, drizzle with oil & bake until crips & cooked through. For the Braised Red Cabbage Place cabbage, onion, sugar, balsamic vinegar, red wine, butter & spices in a large pot.

Bring the mixture to a simmer, cover with a lid, lower heat & cook for 1 ½ hours, stirring often.

Remove the lid & continue cooking for 30 minutes until tender. For the Roasted Potato Place the baby potatoes in a baking tray. Drizzle olive oil, sprinkle with seasoning & rosemary. Toss to coat.

Roast at 180'C until golden & crisp. For the Broccoli Blanch the broccoli in salted boiling water until cooked (with a crunch).

Season. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

