Spice up your curry recipes with this pork neck curry and indulge in this delicious dish.

Pork neck is a great cut to cook with. As the meat cooks, the intramuscular fat starts to melt. Therefore, your meat will be moist and tender.

All flavours lie within the marinade

This marinade is packed with colourful and fragrant flavours. And since the marinade doubles up as the curry sauce, ingredients like chillies, ginger and cumin is evident in the sauce. For the best result, flavour-wise, be sure to marinate your pork for at least 12 hours.

Why wipe the marinade from the pork?

You may be wondering why did I just put so much effort into this marinade if I have to wipe it all off? Don’t worry, all that effort wasn’t for nothing!

By drying the pork before braising it in a saucepan, it sears all the moisture and flavour inside. This way, you will be guaranteed to be left with juicy, tender pork. By drying all the moisture of the pork also ensures that the outside will come out crispier.

Chef’s Tip

This recipe calls for dried chillies and fresh, green chillies. However, if your palette cannot handle the spicy flavours, feel free to either put in fewer chillies or no chillies at all.

Pork Neck Curry In the mood for a different type of curry? Enjoy this tender and succulent pork neck curry served on a bed of fluffy rice. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Marinade Time: 1 day Total Time: 1 day 30 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 kg pork neck, cut into large chunks

15 ml butter

15 ml oil

1 onion, roughly chopped

10 ml mustard seeds

200 g small cherry tomatoes

10 dried curry leaves, (fresh if available) Marinade 3 dried chilies, small

15 ml cumin seeds

15 ml coriander seeds

5 cardamon pods, crushed

5 ml dried fennel

10 whole peppercorns

5 ml salt

5 ml turmeric

pinch of ground cinnamon

2 green chilies (optional) finely chopped

5 cloves garlic, crushed

2 cm fresh ginger, chopped

100 ml white wine vinegar

30 ml brown sugar

15 ml lemon juice Instructions Marinade In a heavy-based saucepan, toast all the dried spices. Add them together with the turmeric, cinnamon fresh chili, and garlic to a mortar and pestle and grind. Add the remaining ingredients to form a paste.

In a glass bowl of your choice, coat the meat with the marinade, cover, and leave to marinate overnight. Curry: Wipe most of the marinade off the meat. Using a heavy-based saucepan, heat the butter and oil until butter melted then braise the meat on both sides. Only a few at a time. Repeat until all is done. Set aside.

In the same saucepan, saute the onions and mustard seeds slowly until soft and translucent.

Add the meat, tomato, curry leaves, and remaining marinade with 200ml boiling water. Simmer slowly for 45 minutes or more until the meat is tender and aromatic. *

*Serve with rice or crispy fresh bread. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

