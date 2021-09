Nothing is better than a creamy beef korma curry after a long day. Even though there are plenty of flavours coming through with this dish, doesn’t make it complicated to make. And the best part is, you’ll have dinner ready in an hour. Sit back, relax and enjoy the rich, comforting flavours of this beef korma curry.

When starting this dish, it is important to sear and brown the beef quickly over high heat. By searing the meat, all the moisture and flavour gets trapped inside. This will then result in more tender and flavourful beef strips.

What is the difference between korma and curry?

Korma curry can be traced back to the 16th century where it’s deeply rooted in the Mughlai cuisine of the Indian subcontinent. However, in today’s world, korma can be described as a mild type of curry made from various spices, especially coriander. And it is often made with yoghurt or cream-based sauce with nuts. Curry, on the other hand, is most often flavoured by a spiced sauce.

Chef’s tip

Perhaps you’ve already had rice this week, or maybe you’re just not a big rice eater. Not to worry! An absolute delicious replacement for rice is to serve fresh, buttery naan bread with your korma dish.

Creamy Beef Korma Curry Indulge in the fragrant and beautiful flavours of this creamy beef korma curry. This is a perfect introduction to curry as it is not spicy. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 kg Beef strips

30 ml oil

1 handful of spinach, chopped

4 cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

2 sweet potatoes, finely diced

45 ml korma curry paste or korma curry mix

500 ml cream

1 bunch spring onions, chopped

50 g halved almonds, toasted

fresh coriander and steamed rice to serve Instructions Heat the oil in a pot and sear the beef quickly over high heat until nicely browned, set aside

Trim the white veins off the spinach leaves and finely chop the veins and leaves separately. Fry the veins with garlic and ginger until fragrant. Add more oil if needed.

Stir in the korma paste or curry, and the sweet potato. Saute for about 2 minutes before adding the cream Place a lid on the pot and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Stir in the spinach leaves, beef and toasted almonds into the curry, simmer gently until the meat and vegetables are cooked. Add a little water if it is to dry. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

*Serve with cooked rice and coriander. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

