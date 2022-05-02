Sandwiches are also quite versatile because they can be eaten as a snack or as a breakfast, lunch, or dinner meal.

Many moms and dads will prepare one or two sandwiches for their children to bring with them, depending on how big their appetites are. Here, we will provide ten easy sandwich recipes for breakfast and lunch when you’re in a bind.

1. Vegetarian BLT with shiitake bacon

The ingredients for this sandwich are 14 ounces of shiitake mushrooms, ½ teaspoon of sea salt, 1 ½ tablespoons of tamari, 1 ½ tablespoons of olive oil, ¼ teaspoon of ground black pepper, 2 tablespoons of mayo, 2 lettuce leaves, 2 slices of bread, and 3 tomato slices.

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix the salt, pepper, tamari, mushrooms, and oil and then place them on a large baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, flipping over the mixture after 10 minutes.

Next, take your lightly toasted bread and place your lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo over the bread before adding the hot mixture to your sandwich.

2. Leftover pancake breakfast sandwich

You will need an egg, cooking spray, a slice of ham, cheddar cheese, two tablespoons of maple syrup, and two buttermilk pancakes.

Heat your pan over medium heat and spray it down with your cooking spray. Proceed to cook the egg the way you like it, and then warm up your slice of ham in the pan. Add your two pancakes to your toaster to toast them.

Place your cooked egg over one of the toasted pancakes, and then apply one tablespoon of maple syrup on top of the egg. Add your cheddar to the egg, and then place your cooked ham over the cheese.

Add your second pancake to your mix to seal the deal before pouring your second tablespoon of maple syrup onto the top of your sandwich.

3. Fried egg sandwich

You will need two tablespoons of ketchup, two tablespoons of mayo, two teaspoons of butter, four eggs, eight slices of bread, four slices of American cheese, and some salt and pepper. This recipe is designed for four people to enjoy.

Begin by melting your butter over medium-high heat over a skillet. Next, cook your four eggs in the pan until they reach your desired firmness level. Proceed to place your slices of processed cheese over each of the eggs just before they are fully cooked.

Once your cheese has melted, you should place each egg on a slice of white or brown bread. Add some salt and pepper for seasoning, and then add your mayo and ketchup to your remaining bread slices before pressing the bread slices together to complete your sandwiches.

4. Avocado egg salad sandwich

You will require two leaves of lettuce, four slices of toasted bread, a tablespoon of snipped chives, ⅛ teaspoon of ground pepper, ¼ tablespoon of salt, ¼ cup of chopped celery, three chopped hard-boiled eggs, a teaspoon of avocado oil, 1 ½ teaspoons of lemon juice, and half of an avocado to make this sandwich.

Scoop out the avocado flesh and place it in a clean bowl. Add your avocado oil and lemon juice to the bowl, and then mash together the ingredients until the mixture is smooth. Proceed to add your pepper, salt, celery, chopped eggs, and chives to the mix and stir everything together.

Next, divide the mixture into two portions and then add each portion to a slice of bread. Add a lettuce leaf to each slice before adding your second slice to each to form two sandwiches.

5. Cheesy egg omelette sandwich

You will need a few swiss cheese or cheddar slices, two slices of bread, an egg, a tablespoon of vegetable oil, ½ roughly chopped onion, one chopped green chilli, pepper, salt, and two tablespoons of chopped cilantro.

Whisk your salt, pepper, onions, cilantro, chilli, and egg into a clean bowl. Heat a non-stick pan, and then add your oil. Place your whisked mixture onto the pan and then reduce the heat to medium. Spread the mix to form a rectangle before you top your omelette with your bread.

Sprinkle your pepper and then turn over the omelette once you notice that the sides have started to brown. Place one or two cheese slices over your omelette before you close your sandwich. You can add some more pepper to the top of your sandwich if you wish.

6. Eggplant and mozzarella sandwich

You will need six teaspoons of pesto, two teaspoons of oil, ½ teaspoon of salt, eight slices of bread, four eggplant slices, four mozzarella slices, and four zucchini slices.

Heat your pan and add half a teaspoon of oil to it. Once hot, place your eggplant slices over it and then add a quarter teaspoon of salt. Let the slices cook for two minutes before you flip them. Spread another half teaspoon of oil and then wait for two minutes.

Remove the eggplant slices from the pan, and then add half a teaspoon of oil over the pan and spread it evenly. Proceed to place your zucchini slices onto the pan and sprinkle ¼ tablespoon of salt over them.

Let cook for two minutes before flipping them. Spread your remaining oil and let the slices cook for two additional minutes. Apply a teaspoon of pesto to your bread. Place your eggplant and zucchini slices over the bread. Add your mozzarella slices, and then spread some pesto onto the remaining bread slices.

7. Grilled chicken sandwich

You will need one inner leaf of diced lettuce, a sliced tomato, some pepper and salt, a thin onion slice, two palm-sized chicken breasts, and two slices of bread.

Grill your chicken until it is well cooked, and then add the chicken to your bread. Add some salt and pepper to one slice and add your lettuce, tomato, and onion to the other.

8. Chickpea salad sandwich

You will need some lemon juice, pepper, salt, cider vinegar, caramelized onions, half a cup of lettuce or spinach, two tablespoons of roasted red pepper, a tablespoon of celery, half a cup of chopped chickpeas, a diced onion, and two slices of white or brown bread.

Blend your chickpeas, celery, and onions. Add your lemon juice, pepper, salt, and vinegar. Roast your bread slices with your spinach or lettuce, peppers, and caramelized onions. Spread your first mixture onto the bread to finish making your sandwich.

9. Caramelized onions and sour cherry tartine

You will need ¼ tbs thyme leaves, ¼ teaspoon salt, one tbs unsalted butter, two slices of sourdough bread, half a cup of chopped and pitted sour cherries, a half teaspoon of light brown sugar, a sliced yellow onion, and a tablespoon of canola oil.

Begin by preheating your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat your oil in a skillet before adding your salt, sugar, and yellow onion. Stir occasionally for 19 to 20 minutes until the onions are golden brown and soft to the touch.

Proceed to spread your butter on one side of each sourdough bread slice and then place the bread on a baking sheet with the buttered side facing upwards. Bake for about five minutes, and then top the bread with your newly caramelized onions, cheese, and some cherries.

Bake your sandwich at 475 degrees fahrenheit for about 9 to 10 minutes, and then sprinkle some thyme over the sandwich to complete it.

10. Pea-and-Radish tea sandwiches

You will need a cup of arugula, half a teaspoon of black pepper, eighteen slices of bread, a teaspoon of salt, half a teaspoon of lemon zest, two teaspoons of chopped tarragon, two teaspoons of fresh lemon juice, two tablespoons of mayo, half a cup of chopped radishes, a package of cream cheese, and half a cup of frozen sweet peas.

Stir your pepper, salt, lemon juice and zest, tarragon, mayo, radishes, peas, and cream cheese into a bowl. Spread your mix over nine slices of bread and then top each slice with your pea shoots.

Proceed to top with the renaming bread slices before removing the crusts and cutting the sandwiches in half.

How to Cut down Homemade Sandwich Calories

Use low-calorie condiments, leander sandwich fillings, and low-calorie bread. You should also load up your bread with vegetable toppings that are high in nutrients. Read labels carefully and count your calories to ensure that you do not exceed your daily recommended amount.

Benefits of Eating Healthy Sandwiches

Sandwiches are made with complete protein, ensuring that they will provide you with the amino acids that your body needs to function properly. Add ingredients that are rich in nutrients and vitamins. Also, healthy sandwiches are easy to make and can be eaten anywhere.

Enjoy the Difference

Sandwiches can raise your metabolism and energy levels in order to help you lose weight. They contain lean protein, healthy Omega fats, and vegetables that are rich in fibre.

You can also create your own custom sandwiches or hybrids by adding your favourite meats and veggies to the mix.