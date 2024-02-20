With British Pie Week coming up (4th-10th March), we’ve rounded up some of the top pies in the capital – from traditional pies to inventive spins and veggie creations.

Here’s a run-down of the best London has to offer during one of the most celebrated weeks in the British culinary calendar.

The Windmill, Mayfair

6-8 Mill Street, Mayfair, W1S 2AZ

The Windmill in Mayfair knows a thing or two about pies, with several pie awards to its name. Freshly made in house, the pub’s pie menu spans from classic to potted, with seasonal specials which celebrate the best of British ingredients. Current choices include the Devon crab, King prawn and Atlantic haddock fish pie with creamy mash to the Venison and Blue Long Clawson pie, served with cavolo nero, hand-cut chips or mash with gravy. With an award-winning cheese to its name, made by Master Cheesemakers in the Vale of Belvoir, it’s tough to go wrong with this one.

Coach & Horses, Barnes

27 Barnes High Street, Barnes, SW13 9LW

In leafy Barnes, charming river-side pub The Coach & Horses offers its own ‘Pie Street’ menu, from a classic Steak & Guinness to more inventive options, all served with lashings of gravy. For something different, try the Cauliflower Cheese pie, made with smoked applewood cheddar and paired well sides of parsley mash, buttered garden peas, braised kale, or triple-cooked chips (and, of course, gravy).

RAILs Restaurant, Great Northern Hotel, Kings Cross

Pancras Rd, London, N1C 4TB

Great Northern Hotel are kicking off the celebrations of its 170th Anniversary year by dedicating the month of March to this Great British favourite. Each week, RAILs is serving a delicious new recipe paired with a crisp craft beer – from Ham, Chicken, Leek & Mushroom Pie with Church Farm Brewery Black IPA to Fish Pie with GNH Lager, all priced from just £17.

The Clarence, Whitehall

53 Whitehall, Westminster, SW1A 2HP

One for the traditionalists, The Clarence (located just off Trafalgar Square) offers an excellent Beef & ale pie, served alongside with mashed potato, honey & thyme roasted carrots and plenty of gravy.

Drake & Morgan (Across London)

Delight in Drake & Morgan’s warming Stargazy Fish Pie, featuring a medley of fish delicately wrapped in a rich and creamy cheddar mash crust. Available across all 17 London restaurants (including The Folly, The Anthologist, The Refinery Bankside and The Sipping Room), pie fans can celebrate one of the nation’s most beloved dishes with this unique creation.

