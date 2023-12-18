Greek street food stall PITTABUN has opened in Camden Lock Market.

The brainchild of Nikos Roussos and Andreas Labridis – the duo behind the much-loved Greek restaurants OPSO, INO and Kima – it brings a modern twist to Greek Street food, with their delicious, stuffed pitta buns.

Expect a range of filled and open pitta buns; from the souvlaki pocket bun, with charcoal-grilled pork belly, tzatziki, fresh tomatoes, cucumber and mint; to the hot dog pocket bun, filled with grilled pork sausage, mustard mayo and crunchy lettuce; or the lemon oregano chicken open bun, featuring smoky, grilled chicken thigh, garnished with feta and spring onion.

Made from hand-stretched pitta bread, all pitta buns come served with spicy oregano chips, with the option to load up with crumbly feta, tzatziki sauce, tartar sauce or spicy mayo.

Related: The Pearly Queen: New hip oyster bar and restaurant opens in Shoreditch