Rishi Sunak said he takes the scandal surrounding Baroness Michelle Mone’s involvement in a PPE firm “incredibly seriously”, as the former Tory peer faced calls not to return to the House of Lords.

Lady Mone on Sunday admitted she lied when she repeatedly denied having links to PPE Medpro, which made millions of pounds in profits from a Government deal to supply personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister pointed to the Government’s legal case against PPE Medpro, but refused to comment further.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed how seriously the Government is taking the scandal around PPE Medpro (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asked about Lady Mone’s dishonesty during a Scotland trip on Monday, Mr Sunak told reporters: “The Government takes these things incredibly seriously, which is why we’re pursuing legal action against the company concerned in these matters.

“That’s how seriously I take it and the Government takes it.

“But it is also subject to an ongoing criminal investigation. And because of that, there’s not much further that I can add.”

The Government last December issued breach of contract proceedings against PPE Medpro over the 2020 deal on the supply of sterile gowns. The firm is defending the legal action.

The company is also being investigated by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Lady Mone’s first major broadcast interview since the scandal emerged saw her admit she did not tell the truth about her connection to the company, while insisting that lying to the media was “not a crime”.

A Tory minister said she should not return to the House of Lords.

“I think she should have declared her involvement in that in the House of Lords register, and there is guidance available for that,” energy efficiency minister Lord Callanan told Sky News.

“I would hope that she would not be coming back to the House of Lords.”

Lady Mone, who was made a Conservative peer by David Cameron in 2015, has been on a leave of absence from the Lords and without the Tory whip since December 2022.

