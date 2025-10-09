Clapham Common is set to transform once again into a slice of Bavaria this autumn, as Oktoberfest on the Common returns from Friday 10th to Saturday 25th October 2025.

Over three weekends and 11 sessions, more than 22,000 revellers are expected to raise their steins at what’s become London’s biggest Oktoberfest celebration — a lively blend of beer, food, music and Bavarian cheer in the heart of south London.

This year’s festival is upping the ante with an expanded Bavarian Village, featuring four food vendors (including vegan and gluten-free options) and an official partnership with Paulaner Biergarten, bringing a true taste of Munich to the capital. Alongside the traditional brews, festivalgoers can expect fruity craft lagers from Jubel and local favourites from Sambrook’s Brewery, one of South London’s best-loved independents.

Across the three weekends, more than 50,000 steins will be poured. The beer halls will be alive with live oompah bands, DJs spinning into the night, and plenty of crowd games to keep the energy high. And it’s not just about the beer — the event also caters for non-beer drinkers, with a solid line-up of wines, cocktails, spirits and soft drinks on offer.

Beyond the benches, there’s plenty more to explore across the Common, from fairground rides and axe throwing to Bavarian-themed photo spots perfect for capturing the moment.

Oktoberfest on the Common continues to grow year after year — and for 2025, it looks set to be its biggest, loudest, and most authentic celebration yet.

Nick Jackson, Event Director at Oktoberfest on the Common, said: “Oktoberfest on the Common is more than just a festival – it’s a chance to come together with friends old and new, raise a stein, and experience a slice of Bavarian culture right here in London. From the live music to the games and the dancefloor, it’s an atmosphere you simply can’t find anywhere else in the city.”

General admission tickets start from £36.50. Tickets can be purchased on Skiddle or Oktoberfest on the Common’s site at www.oktoberfestonthecommon.com.