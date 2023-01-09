En Root, the Indian inspired plant-based pioneers serving up healthy, hearty, home-cooked Indian meals for Londoners, has unveiled its Veganuary offering.

The South London hangout, which has recently opened up its third site in Brixton’s iconic Ritzy Cinema, has created exclusive Veganuary specials for those wanting to sample Indian food at its best.

The limited edition Veganuary options include ‘Mac and Cheese’ – an Indian inspired take on the much-loved comfort food made with extra love, and the warming ‘Winter Stewdem’ with Kenyan styled Cassava, Corn and Coconut.

All three London restaurants – Peckham, Clapham and Brixton – will be serving up En Root classics as well, such as the ‘Raja Wrap’ and ‘Don Dada Platter’ – the ultimate showstopper with a range of all their culinary creations served in a traditional ‘thali’ style.

En Root at The Ritzy, the latest restaurant to join the collection which opened in November 2022 will be serving new exclusive cinema-style small bites including the ‘Poppanachos,’ where India meets Mexico with a poppadom base snack topped with Dhal, Pickled Cabbage, Avocado, Raita and Spice Krispies.

A selection of mouth-watering sweet treats will also be available at all restaurants, including a ‘Mango Lassi Cheesecake’ or a decadent gluten free ‘Beetroot Blueberry Cacao Brownie’ to round off the meal.

Throughout Veganuary, the restaurant, which is often coined as one of the best vegan restaurants in town, will be hosting a raffle for those dining in for the chance to win a selection of En Root treats on the house including an En Root hamper and a meal for two and cinema tickets for the Ritzy. Those wanting to order En Root to their home can enjoy 20% off throughout January with JustEat.

Feeding the community, celebrating fresh vegetables, wholesome pulses and flavoursome aromatic Gujarati spices is at the heart of the En Root philosophy. All En Root food and drink is unprocessed and handmade with love to bring nutritional joy to one and all.

