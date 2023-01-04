Veganuary is upon us, and to help pizza lovers get through the month there is an authentic treat now available on UK supermarket shelves.

The Crosta & Mollica Vegana Pizza and Pizzetta celebrates fresh quality produce whilst avoiding any artiﬁcial ingredients, so vegans no longer have to sacriﬁce their cravings for delicious authentic pizza.

Encompassing the Italian culinary spirit within each ingredient, one bite of the Vegana Pizza and you are transported to a local pizzeria in the heart of Italy.

From its base to its toppings, the vegan sourdough pizza stays true to its Italian roots, while offering a delicious plant-based alternative for an Italian pizza night-in. The pizza can also be purchased Pizzetta-style, offering a smaller-sized portion for a lighter meal, such as a lunchtime snack or a solo dinner.

Ingredients

The Vegana Pizza starts with the Crosta & Mollica signature sourdough base, crafted in traditional Neapolitan style, patiently proved for 24 hours before being ﬁred in a wood oven.

The base is then covered with delicious tomato sauce, blended with caramelised balsamic onion to provide a delicate sweetness. The pizza is topped by hand, with a sprinkling of lightly grilled mushrooms, IGP Tropea red onions and ﬂorets of sweet broccolini.

For a ﬁnal ﬁnishing touch, a creamy sauce made from chickpeas, a traditional Italian kitchen staple, is added with rosemary, sea salt and olive oil, taking inspiration from the Ligurian chickpea pancake, Farinata.

Crosta & Mollica story

The Crosta & Mollica story begins in the Italian countryside.

Founder James was working for a company that imported Italian food and as he travelled from region to region – meeting farmers, their families and their workers – he saw how much love and effort Italians put into crafting their food.

More than that, he experienced the effortless, unhurried joy that followed when they sat down to enjoy it together. Inspired by what he found, Crosta & Mollica was born.

Eleven years later, the company is still busily criss-crossing Italy in search of authentic, artisanal, regional Italian specialties that deserve to be in the kitchens and on the tables of food-lovers everywhere.

From pizzas to preserves, it makes food that brings people together — delicious, shareable, moreish things made for moments big and small, planned and impromptu, around the supper table, on the picnic rug and beyond — when good food and good company combine.

Where to buy

The Crosta & Mollica Vegana Pizza and Pizzettav is available to purchase from Ocado and Waitrose, RRP £5.25

Related: Domino’s expands vegan range with new Vegan American Hot