A new app designed to help beleaguered breweries, taprooms, and bottle shops, Krafted is set to launch later this month.

Born out of lockdown, the founders saw an opportunity to help those affected by the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and to capitalise on the ever-growing demand for craft beer in communities around the country. Celebrating the best of British brewing across the UK, Krafted was founded on the core principle that by enabling the beer industry to communicate more effectively with its community, the industry as a whole will be stronger.

Ensuring local breweries, taprooms, and bottle shops visibility, Krafted connects these businesses with consumers, giving venues the chance to showcase menus, share discounts, offer freebies, and ultimately promote shopping local. The app’s ‘curated trails’ feature also provides beer enthusiasts with an opportunity to easily discover new brands and stories along the way.

Ahead of its launch, Krafted has seen a huge response from both independent brewers and consumers eager to sign up. To achieve traction and be ready for lockdown easing, the Krafted team has built an app with dedicated venue profiles, menus, tasting notes, production videos, merchandise, and more. The team has already uploaded 1,600 independent brewers to the platform and will continue to add features as requested by their community. Moreover, as the UK emerges from lockdown, Krafted are offering free premium listings for six months, to support the hospitality industry in bouncing back after a difficult year.

On the launch of Krafted, co-founder Dan Blackman said: “Our community aren’t just buying beer, they’re buying into the experience – the local discovery, the stories, the designs, and so much more. We’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm for Krafted but still want more breweries, taprooms, brewpubs, and stockists to sign up before launch so we can continue to grow the Krafted community and showcase the very best of British brewing. Those who’ve not already registered can do so on our website.”

Set to launch later this month, Krafted will be available from both the Apple and Google Play stores. Further information can be found on the Krafted website.

