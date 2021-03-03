Part of its Tempus Barrel project, Beavertown Brewery has launched two brand new beers: The Rule of Three and The Chariot.

Inspired by the seasons, timed with the ancient pagan wheel, the new range of Tempus Barrel Project beers are brewed with locally sourced ingredients, from fruit, foraged herbs, malt, or hops, each transformed using a range of slower brewing techniques. In addition to Beavertown The Rule of Three, a mixed fermentation Saison, and The Chariot – a Bretted Pilsner – two more regular offerings will be brewed throughout the year, plus a further eight planned, seasonal releases.

On the launch of the new beers, Logan Plant, Beavertown Founder and CEO, said: “Tempus has been a passion project for us for a while, we’re relaunching it alongside two new tantalising beers to reach a different audience of people who are conscious about the planet and how their drinks and food is sourced. We’re hoping when each beer is sipped that people take their time with drinking it, carefully pairing it with their food. For us, this experience is about digging a little bit deeper into what the drinking experience can be.”

Brewed to 5.8 per cent abv, Beavertown The Rule of Three is a mixed fermentation saison, aged in wine barrels for at least 3 months and blended. With a bold, complex flavour profile, The Rule of Three has prominent orchard fruit notes of green apple and pear, joined by some yeastiness which gives the beer some cider notes, joined by savours of honeyed apricot and white pepper, plus some distinctive sourness. With a sour-dry mouthfeel, the finish is earthy with notes of pencil shavings and a robust bitterness. A very interesting example of its respective style.

Beavertown The Rule of Free and Beavertown The Chariot are available from the brewery’s webshop. £4.50, 375ml bottle.

RELATED: Beer of the Week: Mikkeller Hallo Ich Bin Raspberry Berliner