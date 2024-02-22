Michelin-starred Claude Bosi and his wife Lucy Bosi are set to open the charming neighbourhood French bistro Josephine in Chelsea on 2nd March.

Inspired by and named after Claude’s late grandmother, this is the couple’s first joint venture and their most personal project to date – a restaurant reminiscent of the traditional Bouchons so often frequented by Claude and Lucy in his hometown of Lyon.

Claude – who most recently opened Brooklands at The Peninsula, where he was awarded two Michelin stars at the latest awards – has developed and will oversee the menu, serving the food his grandmother Josephine used to cook him.

French bistro classics will be prominent on the menu, including starters of French Onion Soup, Oeuf en gelée, Salade Lyonnaise, and Leek Vinaigrette and traditional mains of Rabbit in Mustard Sauce, Veal Sweetbread in Morel Sauce, and Bavette in Shallot Sauce. Guests can also enjoy regional French specialities with a daily plat du jour, priced at £15.50.

On the dessert menu, the Rum Baba with Vanilla Chantilly will be a staple, alongside the Nougat Glacée and the classic French Cheese Plate.

In addition to the a la carte menu, guests can choose from the set “Menu Des Canut” (£24.50 for two courses and £29.50 for three), named after the French term for Lyonnaise silk and lace weavers, offering a selection of Claude’s favourite traditional Lyonnaise dishes. Highlights include the comfortingly rich Saucisson Brioche sauce Beaujolais; Pied de Porc Panée Herbe Sauce – a pig trotter croquette in herb sauce; and Les Tripe de Ma Mere – translated to ‘My Mum’s Tripe Recipe’, which comes served with Cake aux Orielel de Cocho – pig’s ear cake. Desserts on the “Menu Des Canut” include Bugnes Lyonnaise, small doughnut-like pastries and Oeuf à la Neige, a classic floating island served with pink praline custard.

All wines will be from the Rhone Valley, including Josephine’s own label wine, available in red, white and rosé. In keeping with the classical French feel, this will be available in Bouchon-style metre wine, where the bottle is left on the table for guests to help themselves to more, allowing the service to be casual. At the end of the meal, the wine is with Josephine’s ruler, and guests will pay only for what they have drunk. Claude will also select a monthly speciality wine, which will be available by the ‘Pot Lyonnaise’ – the Bouchon alternative to a carafe.

The 76-cover space will be classic and timeless, reminiscent in character of the iconic Lyonnaise restaurants, including a semi-private dining area, seating up to 20 guests, at the back of the dining room, tucked behind a curtain. Four bar-top window seats at the front of the restaurant will be available for those who would like to visit for a glass of wine and a snack. Antique mirrors, warm candelabra lighting and small bistro tables will add a touch of elegance, and the feel of the restaurant will be convivial yet relaxed, a space to enjoy a light lunch for two or a long candlelit dinner with friends.

Friend of the Bosi’s and hospitality stalwart Will Smith – previously of Arbutus and Michelin-starred Wild Honey – has been appointed as General Manager, ensuring a relaxed and friendly service. Meanwhile, Matteo Degola, who has worked with Bosi at his other restaurants for the last two years, will lead the kitchen team, creating a close-knit team of industry experts at the helm.

Claude Bosi comments, “We’re incredibly excited to bring a little piece of Lyon to Chelsea with the opening of Josephine. This restaurant is a very personal project for us, an ode to my grandmother and the traditional Bouchons of Lyon that have always held a special place in our hearts. With Josephine, we hope to create a welcoming space that we hope locals, Londoners, and friends from afar will want to keep coming back to. We can’t wait to open our doors and share this special restaurant with the community.”

