On Tuesday 12th March, Notting Hill bar Viajante87 will be bringing an unforgettable Costa Rican dining experience to the city of London.

For one night only, Diengo Chou, the iconic Costa Rican chef, sommelier and writer will be serving up a four-course sensation, with drinks from one of the region’s best bars, Selvatica Social Club, notably on The World’s 50 Best Discovery list.

Part of a never-before-seen takeover series, The Culture Exchange, this is one of a select few dining experiences which Viajante87 will be hosting throughout the year to honour the time the team spent in Latin America which serves as the inspiration for the bar.

The series will continue throughout the year with bars such as Alquimico, Florería Atlántico, Sastreria Martinez and Hanky Panky, and restaurants such as Celele, Gustu and Casa Oaxaca.

Diners will be able to taste a selection of dishes and drinks which celebrate the flavours, culture and ingredients of Costa Rica.

Diengo Chou, one of the nation’s foremost food personalities, will be serving four courses to guests with ingredients which will bring the Costa Rican cantina experience to Notting Hill. Featuring ingredients include Pejibaye, or “Heart of Palm”, which can only grow in incredibly humid regions, and is similar in texture to artichokes and water chestnuts, this rare fruit is juicy, tender and crunchy and will be called “Costa Rican Parmigiano” on the night.

During the evening, guests will also try a dish featuring Mirliton Squash, a variety of squash local to the region with mild flavours and crisp texture, as well as being dared to try a Beef Tongue plate. To finish will be a Chocolate Flight, a trio of Costa Rican chocolates of 70 per cent, 80 per cent and 100 per cent, which will showcase the different flavour experiences these rich and intense chocolates will provide when paired with a cocktail.

Alongside each of the dishes, guests will enjoy unmissable drinks from the Selvática Social Club and Viajante87 teams which have been designed to perfectly match the food on the night.

The dinner will run from 6:30pm to 8:30pm and will be followed by a full takeover of the bar from San José’s Selvática Social Club, a rooftop bar on The World’s 50 Best Discover list, dedicated to the art of mixing drinks to perfectly match incredible cuisine.

