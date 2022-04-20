A Danish inventor claims to have built the answer to the pesky garlic press with a new contraption that leaves no waste and no mess.
Peter Bindner has created a specially developed stamp with a “click and turn” function that quickly and easily presses the garlic out through the holes at the bottom – and then the pins empty the holes for the last of the garlic.
Bindner, AKA ‘Garlic Rocket Man’, said: “With my old garlic presses, every time I peeled a clove of garlic, I thought, ‘there must be a better way.
“How many kitchen gadgets have you bought over the years that you do not use? How many of your kitchen utensils lie in drawers, gathering dust? I am sure you’ll use GARLIC ROCKET ONE so often that it will never get to the drawer.
“Now it’s fun to crush garlic.”
Watch how it works
