A Danish inventor claims to have built the answer to the pesky garlic press with a new contraption that leaves no waste and no mess.

Peter Bindner has created a specially developed stamp with a “click and turn” function that quickly and easily presses the garlic out through the holes at the bottom – and then the pins empty the holes for the last of the garlic.

Bindner, AKA ‘Garlic Rocket Man’, said: “With my old garlic presses, every time I peeled a clove of garlic, I thought, ‘there must be a better way.

“How many kitchen gadgets have you bought over the years that you do not use? How many of your kitchen utensils lie in drawers, gathering dust? I am sure you’ll use GARLIC ROCKET ONE so often that it will never get to the drawer.

“Now it’s fun to crush garlic.”

I have something to say about the garlic press. It’s inefficient, wasteful and a ballache to clean up. Creates more mess and trouble than it saves under the guise of being quicker and easier. It’s duplicitous and it’s been getting away with it for too long. — cate (@catekitchen) April 2, 2022

