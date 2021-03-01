An influencer’s attempts to blag a free meal for himself and the four people “in his bubble” backfired horrifically after he ended up at the police station.

Four Legs – a pop-up restaurant operating at pub The Compton Arms in Islington – received a message from a blogger asking to get a takeaway in exchange for advertisement via their Instagram stories.

A direct message sent via the social media platform said they would include a swipe up link to encourage others to order from them.

But with the hospitality industry on its knees in the midst of a pandemic the restaurant was in no mood to oblige.

After entertaining the bloggers request they instructed them to collect from Tolpuddle Street near Angel, home to Islington Police Station.

Appearing a bit lost, the influencer wrote back: “Walked past NHS. I see 2 police vans. Past Sainsbury’s.”

Four Legs replied: “Yeah it’s that end, head up there, let me know when you see the police station,” which the influencer duly did.

But he swiftly realised he wasn’t getting a takeaway as the chef team replied: “Magic – go in there and report yourself for crimes against the hospitality industry.”

