Director Lee Isaac Chung chronicles his childhood when his family- of American Korean descent – moved from LA to rural Arkansas to set up a farm to grow and sell produce. An action spearheaded by the father Jacob (Steven Yuen) to the dismay of his wife Monica (Yeri Han) is perhaps a textbook example of the pursuit of the American dream. A concept most prevalent in Reagan’s 80s when the film is set. It is a mesmerizingly gentle story worthy of its current award buzz, filled to the brim with vivid characterisations and bucolic beauty. Minari speaks of the untenability of this dream, particularly of this family’s struggle to materialise it; a theme which resonates universally, far beyond their own immigrant experience.

Poppy Field

A closeted gay policeman Cristi (Conrad Mericoffer) is called in for an intervention at a movie theatre, where an ultra-nationalist, homophobic group has interrupted the screening of a queer film. Cristi, is confronted by his fears of being outed to is colleagues when an ex-lover is one of the cinemagoers and an altercation with him ensues. A simple yet effective premise, Poppy Field proves gripping, with scenes of blatant prejudice equally jarring. There is an immersive sensation attributed to the extended, dialogue-driven scenes with the camera to-ing and fro-ing from person to person.

Preparations To Be Together For A Very Long Time

The second feature by Hungarian writer/ director Lil Horvat, it stars a hypnotic Natassa Stork as Vizy Marta a neurosurgeon who becomes infatuated with a man Janos (Viktor Bodo) she met at a conference in New Jersey. When Janos doesn’t show up to their planned appointment back in Bucharest, she proceeds to stalk and confront him only for him to pretend he doesn’t know her. An exhilarating depiction of desire and obsession and Marta’s all-consuming pursuit feels fresh and unexpectedly relatable. It’s all down to Stork’s striking performance; the many moments of suspense drama cliches are subverted by Marta’s desperation and inability to behave rational.

The Mauritanian

A real-life story of the mistreatment Mohamedou Ould Salahi (Tahir Rahim), a Guantanamo Bay prisoner, detained without charge or trial. Enter defence lawyer Nancy Hollander (a detached Jodie Foster) and her assistant Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley), who are fighting for him to have his day in court. Initially it feels rather predictable, the back and forth between defence and the bullish prosecution and all the baggage that come with political courtroom dramas. However, after midway there is a menacing twist as Salahi starts to divulges the horrors of what he was subjected to, involving prolonged scenes of unrelenting torture – including male rape- which prove extremely harrowing.

Creation Stories

We are treated to another music biopic, this time of gregarious music mogul Alan McGee (Ewen Bremmner), the founder of Creation Records who introduce the world to bands such as Oasis, My Bloody Valentine and Primal Scream. Creation Stories follows a staid, well-trodden trajectory of the highs and lows of excess to unsurprisingly uncover some childhood trauma. It has its funny moments, and the interjection of surreal montages are entertaining, but its ultimately yet another biography of a successful and wealthy music figure who we are supposed to congratulate for going sober after years of unabashed debauchery. Brummer does a good job portraying this prickly larger-than-life figure, maybe slightly miscast when he is playing a 20-something McGhee.

Black Bear

Black Bear could be seen as two films in one, or more precisely the first one being reinterpret as a film shoot in the second one. It morphs midway into this fly-in-the-wall perspective, recording the machinations of a film set, with all three initial characters shifting roles and the addition of new ones. It could have turn out to be utterly confusing and pretentiously meta, but in this case all these added layers work. Director Lawrence Michael Levine’s ambitious film proves fascinating, humorous, dramatic, even disturbing. Aubrey Plaza’s intensity is entrancing as she’s able to dial up and down accordingly, giving us the full gamut here; from subdued jaded actress to an emotionally abused female lead.

