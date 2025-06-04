Some of you will be aware that this Friday (June 6) is National Fish & Chip Day. For those of you who aren’t, allow us to alert you to the fact that National Fish & Chip Day is this Friday.

And if you’re looking for ways to celebrate this tasty day, then look no further than the Mayfair Chippy Knightsbridge and their supersized chippy challenger.

Launching on National Fish & Chip Day, the mighty Mayfair Chippy Challenge is a fishy feat like no other, showcasing a giant platter of supersized chippy classics.

Exclusively available at The Mayfair Chippy Knightsbridge, participants are invited to take on the challenge by attempting to consume 1.5 kg of fish, 1 kg of chips, one battered sausage, one regular sausage, two battered gherkins (referred to as “Wallys”), tartar sauce, mushy peas, and curry sauce. The kicker? It all has to be eaten within a 45-minute time limit.

The Mayfair chippy challenge is made up of 1.5 kg of fish, 1 kg of chips, one battered sausage, one regular sausage, two battered gherkins, tartar sauce, mushy peas, and curry sauce (Mayfair Chippy Knightsbridge)

Those who brave the challenge and successfully finish the entire platter will be rewarded not only with their meal free of charge (otherwise priced at £85) but also with an exclusive, commemorative Mayfair Chippy Challenge T-shirt and a coveted spot on the restaurant’s ‘Wall of Fame,’ – plus bragging rights for life!

To participate in this unique challenge, eager foodies must be 18 and over, in good health and take responsibility for their health and well-being during the challenge.

Ensure availability by pre-booking the challenge at least 48 hours in advance.

Having visited the Mayfair Chippy ourselves, we can assure you the grub will be top-tier. You can find our review of the restaurant here.

