Chatsworth Bakehouse – the small-batch bakery making sandwiches that sell out faster than Glastonbury – has launched a crowdfunder to support its expansion from one site to two.

Located at the bottom of Crystal Palace Hill, the small-batch bakery has become home to some of the most sought-after sandwiches in south London after launching during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The limited-edition sarnies can sell out in as little as six minutes and soon become the envy of all who have missed out as pictures of their door-step specials flood social feeds.

Now, the bakery wants to expand, with new premises secured for production that will feed into the original Chatsworth Bakehouse HQ, an iconic red-panelled shop wedged precariously between a laundry and a train track.

In a bid to boost production, they require funding for essential equipment such as more fridges, more ovens, a mixer and lots more kit.

Posting on their crowdfunding page, the founders say: “We want to grow the right way. That means growing lean and organically, without major outside investment. With our small team, we’ll work our socks off and keep being the heart and soul of Chatsworth Bakehouse.

“We want to protect our business, look after our brilliant bakery team, find even more talented locals to bring on board and make sure our amazing customers get the best of us.

“For that, we need your help. And we’ve stacked the deck with as many awesome rewards as we could, so you’ll get lots more out of supporting us than just a warm fuzzy feeling.”

Check out the promo video below:

Chatsworth Bakehouse – Help Us Grow! (video script is on our Crowdfunder page) from Chatsworth Bakehouse on Vimeo.