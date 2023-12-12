There is a silent epidemic bubbling away under the professional veneer of corporate life, and it is called “fragile thriving”.

Studies show that it might be the most destructive workplace trend we’ve seen yet; leading to burnout and reduced productivity. While 94 per cent of CEOs feel they do enough to manage employees’ mental wellbeing, only 67 per cent of employees agree––leaving thousands of workers falling between the gaps.

Recent research from MindGym shows that there are six core wellbeing states for employees in the workplace. Those are defined as in crisis, boring out, struggling, fragile thriving, coping and flourishing.

For a team to excel in its function, each individual should get what they need to reach a state of flourishing alongside the five psychological drivers that have the greatest impact on wellbeing: certainty, competence, autonomy, purpose and belonging.

This matters, because burnout costs UK business £45 billion each year, yet investing in employee wellbeing offers a 1:5 return on reduced absenteeism and quiet quitting alongside an increase in productivity and innovation.

What is a fragile thriver?

Accounting for 15 per cent of the workforce, fragile thrivers are often highly career-driven, highly focused and able to push past barriers to ensure professional success, often at the expense of their own personal life and health.

If you’re the person on your team who is the boss’s go to in times of stress and tight deadlines, has a never ending to-do list, and never turns down additional work or responsibility because you want to do well in work, then you may well be fragile thriving.

Fragile thrivers are described as being highly aware of their levels of wellbeing, but less so about toxicity in the office. This means that they try to do things to counteract their personal stress levels in an effort to remain conscientious and successful, but often in a way that’s counterproductive as they remain plugged into a company culture that promotes illbeing.

MindGym’s research shows that fragile thrivers don’t need to be shamed for their approach to work or have their responsibilities reduced. Instead, fragile thrivers respond best when given longer deadlines for projects and additional support, either in the form of an expanded team or inter departmental collaboration.

Left alone without support, fragile thrivers quickly become quiet quitters, joining 59 per cent of workers and costing the global economy almost $9 trillion annually.

The solution is a surprisingly simple one: with 60 per cent of workers, and 75 per cent of C-suite admitting they are open to quitting a job if they found another one that took better care of their emotional wellbeing, admitting that you need to find a more supportive workplace is not a sign of weakness.

