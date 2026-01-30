Most of you reading this will enjoy Guinness. Most of you reading this will enjoy kebabs. I’m sure plenty of you reading this have enjoyed a few pints of Guinness followed by a kebab.

But you probably haven’t tried the two in one culinary creation.

Well, now you can, just in time for the start of the most wonderful time of the year for Guinness: the Six Nations.

BOX Sports Bars are marking the start of the Six Nations with the launch of the official Guinness kebab, a limited-edition dish rolling out nationwide from 5 February.

Available across all seven BOX venues for the duration of the tournament, the kebab centres on a beef kofta marinated in Guinness, lending the meat a deeper, malt-driven richness. It’s wrapped in handmade flatbread, finished with a Guinness and chipotle glaze, and topped with fresh mint yoghurt — a final flourish that nods, not entirely subtly, to the creamy head of a pint of the black stuff.

Designed to resemble a glass of Guinness, the kebab is intended to be as eye-catching as it is indulgent, landing just as the 2025 Six Nations gets underway.

Prices start at £12.95*, with the Guinness kebab available throughout the championship at BOX locations including London, Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham.

Tom Mayer-Jones, Brand & Marketing Manager at BOX, said: “Our new Guinness kebab is a playful nod to our Irish friends ahead of the Six Nations, whilst also tapping into our favourite night out food as Brits – the kebab! We’ve brought these two things together in a way that feels true to BOX – bold, social, and a meal designed to be enjoyed alongside big sporting moments. We’re inviting everyone down to BOX to watch the rugby and enjoy our new menu item.”

Whether accompanying it with a pint of Guinness, Guinness 0.0% or even Baby Guinness, you definitely won’t want to share it with friends, so split the G with them instead, whilst indulging.

The official Guinness kebab is available to try at Box Sports Bar locations in:

London Piccadilly

Brindley Place

Deansgate

Headingley

Leeds City Centre

Nottingham

Sheffield

It will be available throughout the Six Nations, from February 5 to the final day of the tournament on March 14.

*Prices may vary: £14.95 in BOX Piccadilly, £12.95 in other BOX locations