Greggs and Fenwick have today announced their most unique experience to date: the opening of Greggs’ first-ever pub, The Golden Flake Tavern.

This marks the latest chapter in a series of successful collaborations between two Northeast brands, following on from Bistro Greggs in December 2023, which served a multi-course menu of Greggs fine-dining interpretations, and the Greggs Champagne Bar in 2024, which saw 8,000 guests enjoy a Sausage Roll paired with a glass of Champagne throughout the nine-week experience.

Set within the flagship Fenwick Newcastle store, with views to Grey’s Monument, The Golden Flake Tavern will officially open its doors and serve its first pint on Saturday 27th September – promising to be a must-visit destination in Newcastle in the lead up to Christmas and beyond.

The Golden Flake Tavern promises a quintessential British pub experience reimagined with a signature menu featuring a Greggs twist that the nation knows and loves. Brimming with fifteen unique Greggs-inspired traditional pub dishes, curated by Fenwick Executive Head Chef, Mark Reid, from light snacks to classic mains and rustic sharing boards, to hearty puds – perfectly warming for the colder months ahead.

But what’s on the menu?

Chicken Bake Parmo – A north-east delicacy. Glazed with a Cheddar white sauce, served with potato wedges & coleslaw

Glazed with a Cheddar white sauce, served with potato wedges & coleslaw Steak Bake Mixed Grill – Served with chunky chips, Portobello mushroom, slow-roasted tomato, watercress & ale sauce

Served with chunky chips, Portobello mushroom, slow-roasted tomato, watercress & ale sauce Sausage Roll & Mash – Traditional Sausage Roll with creamy mashed potatoes, onion gravy & crispy sage

Traditional Sausage Roll with creamy mashed potatoes, onion gravy & crispy sage Greggs Ploughman’s Platter – Garlic stottie bread, Cheese & Onion Bake, picked onions & local chutney. Sliced ham, celery & apple with pickled walnuts – and a Sausage Roll of course!

Garlic stottie bread, Cheese & Onion Bake, picked onions & local chutney. Sliced ham, celery & apple with pickled walnuts – and a Sausage Roll of course! A Taste of the Golden Flake – Southern fried potato wedges, southern fried chicken goujons in a basket, mac ‘n’ cheese bites, Chicken Bake Parmo. All served with a selection of dips / sauces… and a Sausage Roll of course!

Southern fried potato wedges, southern fried chicken goujons in a basket, mac ‘n’ cheese bites, Chicken Bake Parmo. All served with a selection of dips / sauces… and a Sausage Roll of course! Yum Yum Bread & Butter Pudding – Served warm, with a choice of vanilla ice cream or custard

Served warm, with a choice of vanilla ice cream or custard Pink Jammie Trifle – Doughnut pieces set in jelly, topped with jam, custard & whipped cream

Though the pièce de résistance will be held every Sunday as Greggs and Fenwick present the ultimate twist on the traditional Sunday carvery.

Customers at The Golden Flake Tavern can choose from three iconic bakes – Steak Bake, Chicken Bake or Cheese & Onion Bake – as the centerpiece of their roast. From there, it’s a build-your-own banquet, with trimmings including velvety cauliflower cheese, golden homemade roast potatoes, and perfectly crisp Yorkshire puddings. A comforting and indulgent feast that redefines the British Sunday ritual.

As well as a fully stocked bar catering for every need – alongside a Greggs inspired cocktail menu – The Golden Flake Tavern will also be pouring two exclusive Greggs-inspired beers on draft: The Pink Jammie Pale Ale, and the Gosforth 1939 Stottie Lager. The unique brews have been specially crafted in collaboration with renowned local brewery, Full Circle Brew Co., bringing a distinctively North East flavour to every pint.

And for those on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift for the Greggs fan in their life, look no further. Both beers will be available to purchase in the Fenwick Food Hall, either separately or in two festive formats: a gift set featuring one can of each flavour alongside a branded The Golden Flake Tavern pint glass, or a six-pack containing three cans of each brew. For those not native to the Northeast, the six-pack giftset will also be available to purchase online from Monday 29th September from Food and Drink | Fenwick.

But it’s more than just the menu that brings this experience to life – The Golden Flake Tavern is a heartfelt celebration of everything that makes Newcastle iconic. Whether customers are sipping on a Tyne Bramble cocktail whilst listening to their favourite North East anthems, or enjoying that post-match pint with fellow fans, the atmosphere will be unmistakably Geordie.

Every corner of the space is designed to evoke nostalgia and community – from the striking mahogany bar and cosy booth seating to the locally commissioned artwork by Mul Draws, and ornate signwriting throughout the tavern by Ashley Willerton. A selection of nostalgic board games will also be kept in a “cabinet of curiosities” for those looking for somewhere to chill out on a rainy afternoon. It’s a space where heritage meets modern flair, whether you’re popping in for a pint or a bite, The Golden Flake Tavern invites everyone to feel right at home.