An all-you-can-eat lasagne restaurant is set to open up in Shoreditch, London on 24th February, promising to transport people to Italy via New York.

Based on Rufus Street, Senza Fondo is an Italian-American restaurant kissing goodbye to the small plate concept and bringing a ‘premiumised lasagneria’ to the Big Smoke in its place.

The all-you-can-eat lasagna, for £20, is the menu’s star attraction, accompanied by stacks of mortadella with pistachio to be shared family-style.

There is also a lunchtime hatch for locals and workers, bringing a daily limited run of lunchtime “Lasangwich” to Shoreditch.

Originally from Burnley, restaurant owner Joe Worthington brings his northern charm, larger-than-life personality and years of hospitality experience at some of the world’s most successful independent restaurant groups to his debut venture.

He says: “It’s always been my dream to open my own restaurant. London’s restaurant scene is in a great place, but I’ve seen a gap for bigger plates and bigger energy. I believe there is truly nothing better than having dinner with friends, family or anyone in between, and my restaurant will be all about the people.”

The restaurant will serve as a community hub that brings together high energy and an electric atmosphere, combined with hearty plates, Italian beers and expertly crafted cocktails.

Found at the back of the restaurant, the bar, adorned with football memorabilia, pays homage to Italian footballer Kevin Lasagna and will be named The Kevin Lasagna Bar.

Going back to boozy basics; the house Negroni will be £5 when you order before food, accompanied by options including a martini, Manhattan, old-fashioned, margarita and a clover club, as well as favourite Italian spritzes and some delicious non-alcoholic alternatives.

The bar concept reflects Joe’s personal dining philosophy. Joe says: “I always like to arrive at a restaurant early to head to the bar – soaking in the atmosphere, getting a drink and just witnessing the magic of dining out. It gets me all giddy for what’s to come!”

Joe’s journey in hospitality spans continents, having worked on luxury cruise ships and in restaurants across Spain, Canada, and Australia, including for Sydney’s Applejack Hospitality. His UK chapter includes a significant tenure with the acclaimed Hawksmoor group and Drake & Morgan. T

his wealth of experience is infused into every detail of Senza Fondo, from the menu to the warm, inviting atmosphere.

Joe finishes: “When great people come together, magic happens—and that’s what Senza Fondo is all about. That, and serving the best lasagna in London.”

Senza Fondo is located at 1 Rufus St, London N1 6PE.

Related: Restaurant Review: ZOILO, Marylebone