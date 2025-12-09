The original Soho House, at 40 Greek Street (on the corner of Old Compton Street, above Café Boheme) is, to my mind, the original and the best. Albeit this is may be just my rose tinted memories of that halcyon era in the late 90s when London was the epicentre of cool, and the newly created Soho House was one of the uber-epicentres within that. Although to be clear I was anything but cool then and now. I did and do still love this building though, and as an aside can recommend the revamped Café Boheme on the ground floor and still regard the branch of Soho House above as the one, true Soho House.

And so it is great to see that this winter, the original Soho House has been transformed by British designer and artist Giles Deacon for an immersive exhibition and dining experience titled The Gilded Mischief.

It opened on 25 November and is collaboration between Deacon and Soho House that includes an installation on the first floor of 40 Greek Street weaving together art, fashion, and the decorative arts in a celebration of craftsmanship and English eccentricity.

Surrounding the walls of the Blue and Yellow Dining Rooms are 44 original artworks by Deacon, spanning watercolours, ink drawings, collection print artworks, and sketch vignettes, offering an intimate look into the imagination of one of Britain’s most distinctive creative voices. The space is adorned with fabric decorations made from Sanderson x Giles Deacon ‘Aperigon’ fabrics, including custom curtains and cushions, creating a theatrical and layered environment that recalls both 18th-century salons and contemporary London ateliers.

Specially commissioned bespoke printed plates by 1882 Ltd, finely embroidered napkins by Peter Reed, and embroidered chore jackets will form part of the experience – extending Deacon’s world of narrative design and British-made artistry into the realms of tableware and wearable craft. In homage to the House’s rich history, a silk scarf inspired by the jewels of Lady Emma Hamilton, who once lived at 40 Greek Street, will debut as part of the takeover – a gesture to the spirit of theatricality, romance, and mischief that animates both Deacon’s work and the storied Soho address.

Giles Deacon commented ‘I wanted to create something that feels at once intimate and mischievous – a gilded world within Soho House that celebrates British making, artistry and a certain kind of elegant irreverence that runs through both my work and the House itself’

Members are invited to enjoy a festive menu curated by Deacon and Nathanial Tofan, Executive Chef of Soho House, inspired by the rich opulence of a traditional Victorian Christmas feast. The evening begins with a choice of starters such as Exmoor Caviar served with handmade House crisps and creme fraiche, or a warming Wild Mushroom Broth with thyme croutons. For the main course, guests can savour hearty dishes like Goose Pie accompanied by bread sauce, redcurrant jelly, and rich gravy, or Artichoke and Celeriac Wellington with black truffle sauce. And to finish, there’s Christmas pudding served with brandy custard, or for a lighter touch, a delicate Eton Mess with plums.

The Gilded Mischief will run throughout the festive season from Wednesday 26 November to Wednesday 31 December, inviting members and guests to explore the world of Giles Deacon through a constellation of art, objects, and textiles – each piece steeped in narrative, humour, and the joy of fine British craftsmanship.

So, if ever there was an excuse (and god forbid one should be needed) to head back to the one and true original Soho House, surely this is it?

