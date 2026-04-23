KOKUM is a truly superb, and very popular, Indian restaurant in East Dulwich, and I’m salivating at the thought of their pork vindaloo just writing this. Best of all, and as an aspiring but less than perfect home cook, KOKUM has announced the launch of an exciting new series of immersive cookery classes, running from April through to August. Led by Head Chef Sanjay Gour, the hands-on sessions will invite guests to explore the vibrant and diverse flavours of Indian cuisine, from making curries from scratch, to bread making, understanding Indian street food and BBQ’ing.

Chef Sanjay brings an impressive culinary background to the experience. Having grown up in Mumbai, he moved to London where he has worked in a number of Michelin-starred restaurants including Gymkhana and Murano by Angela Harnet. His breadth of expertise makes for an unforgettable afternoon of learning. In my experience the whole team are very nice indeed, and I think this is about the most perfect place to get the home cooking nirvana which is impressing and annoying all of your friends by knocking out some serious Indian food.

Each class is designed to focus on a different aspect of Indian cuisine, offering guests the opportunity to build confidence across a range of techniques and dishes. Highlights include:

Curry from Scratch: No Jar, No Paste, No Nonsense, where participants will learn to create a deeply flavourful, traditional on-the-bone chicken curry by mastering the balance of spice, heat, acidity, and sweetness, which is essentially the motherlode of Inidian cuisine.

Naan Stop, an Indian Bread Workshop where guests will discover the art of bread making, from soft, pillowy naan to flaky roti and perfectly charred flatbreads. Even I might not f, I mean mess, these up. Although I probably would.

Build Your Own Street Food Feast explores the bold, playful side of Indian cooking, with hands-on preparation of chaat bowls, pani puri, Bombay toasties, and vada pav, alongside an introduction to chutneys, textures, and flavour layering.

For the summer months, KOKUM will also host two outdoor-focused grilling sessions: KOKUM Summer Grill-Out: Smash, Sear & Spice and KOKUM Summer Grill-Out: Wings, Fire, & Fish. These classes will guide guests through the fundamentals of cooking over live fire, unlocking rich, smoky flavours, and confident grilling techniques. Come to Mama!!!!!

Following each class, participants will sit down together to enjoy the dishes they have created and they will also receive a thoughtfully curated goodie bag, complete with the essentials to recreate the dishes at home (who does not like a goody bag…).



Can I just mention that if any daughters happen to be reading this then I can think of a few fathers (and mothers) who would really like this as a birthday present. Just saying.

The classes will take place once a month on Saturday’s at KOKUM’s East Dulwich restaurant, and what a wonderful way to spend a Saturday evening these would be.

KOKUM 58-60 East Dulwich Road, Southwark, SE22 9AX – https://kokumlondon.com/ @kokumlondon

Ticket costs vary per class and can be booked through KOKUM’s website HERE

The cookery classes are taking place on: Saturday 25th April – 2PM – 5PM Saturday 30th May – 2PM – 4:30PM Saturday 27th June – 2PM – 5PM Saturday 18th July – 2PM – 5PM Saturday 29th August – 2PM – 5PM



[email protected]