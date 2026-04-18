As I have written many on many occasions, I love West African food and think it’s moment has arrived in London, from the wonder that is Chisuru to Ikoyi winning Best Global Restaurant. And Little Baobab is part of this glorious awakening. But it is not just West African food that I love. The music scene is unbelievable too – from Wasis Diop and Thione Seck (who serendipitously started out as the lead singer of Orchestre Baobab), Baaba Maal (personal favourite) through of course to Youssou N’Dour. A heritage to rival any country in Western Africa.

So it is wonderful news that Little Baobab, London’s only Senegalese restaurant, has announced the launch of its new Food and Live Music Night series taking place every second Thursday of the month. The events bring the vibrant Senegalese spirit of Teranga, the country’s deeply rooted culture of hospitality, to the heart of the capital.

Renowned for its unique blend of food, music, and community, Little Baobab’s new series of relaxed evenings offer the perfect way to experience Senegalese culture. Priced at £35 per person, the experience combines a generous buffet of traditional Senegalese dishes with live acoustic performances from talented African musicians. Yes, that is only £35 for dinner and wonderful music. I honestly cannot think of a better value, more interesting night out in London.

Lamb Mafe

The buffet menu showcases a selection of much-loved classics and comforting favourites. Highlights include Thiebou Yapp, lamb served with onion sauce, Vegetarian Mafe, a rich vegetable and peanut butter stew, and Chicken Yassa, grilled marinated chicken with lime-caramelised onions. Guests can also enjoy fried plantain, jollof rice, a variety of Senegalese snacks, and Attaya, a traditional sweet tea.

Chicken Dibi

Music has always been at the heart of Little Baobab’s identity, and these evenings continue that tradition. Live performances from original and emerging acoustic African artists will take place upstairs throughout the night, offering guests the opportunity to relax and enjoy the sounds of Senegal and beyond after their meal.

Soupou Kandja

The Food and Live Music Nights will take place once a month, with upcoming dates including 14th May, 11th June, 9th July, and 13th August. Tables can be booked directly through Little Baobab’s website.

66-68 Great Suffolk St, London, SE1 0BL – Little Boabab

@littlebaobabuk

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