Family-run burger brand, Nanny Bill’s, is celebrating a decade of serving up some of London’s most iconic burgers, and to mark the milestone, they’re giving away 200 of their gravy-soaked, viral sensation, the Dalston Dip burger, to meat-loving Londoners.

Available from 12pm on Friday 16th May, 200 burgers will be dished out across their London Bridge (Vinegar Yard) and Croydon (Boxpark) sites – first come, first served. Not a meat eater? No stress. Nanny Bill’s are just as known for their veggie and vegan hits, and their crispy plant-based Chick Queen burger will also be up for grabs.

Launched in 2015 by siblings Darren and Jade Simpson, Nanny Bill’s is a proper family affair. Inspired by their Nan’s North London 1970s cafe, where the kettle was always on and the gravy was never far away. The now-iconic burger, Dalston Dip even uses her original roast dinner gravy recipe as its dipping sauce.

Reflecting on the 10-year journey, Founder Darren Simpson says: “Nanny Bill’s has always been about more than just great food. At its core, we’re a family business – from the head office right through to every team member on the ground. That sense of support, loyalty, and shared values has been our strength, especially in an industry that faces its own set of challenges. The hospitality world can be tough, but when you have a family behind you, working together towards a common goal, it makes all the difference.

“We’ve always stayed true to our roots – providing a space where people can enjoy food and feel part of something special. I think that’s why we’ve lasted and grown over the past 10 years.

Over the past decade, Nanny Bill’s has become a staple of the capital’s food scene and you can find them serving up stacked burgers at Vinegar Yard (London Bridge), NQ64 (Shoreditch), Boxpark Wembley, and Boxpark Croydon, as well as popping up at festivals and events across the UK. They’re also available for delivery via Uber Eats.

Rooted in community and proper hospitality, Nanny Bill’s proudly supports LGBTQ+ inclusion through mentorship initiatives and partners with Little Things UK, a homeless outreach charity near their Old Street HQ, to provide free meals regularly. They’ve also helped elevate dozens of young and unemployed Londoners into high-level roles through their training programme, developed with support from The Young Londoners Fund, backed by the Mayor of London.

Nanny Bill’s burger giveaway is taking place at Vinegar Yard and Boxpark Croydon. One per person, while stocks last.

Nanny Bill’s Vinegar Yard, 72-82 St Thomas St, London, SE1 3QX

Nanny Bill’s Boxpark Croydon 99 George St, Croydon CR0 1LD

Burgers are available from 12pm on Friday 16 May