The Labour candidate in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election suffered an embarrassing moment on the campaign trail when a constituent slammed the door in her face.

Karen Shore will be standing for Labour in Thursday’s by-election, which was sparked by former Labour MP Mike Amesbury’s resignation earlier this year.

With just two days to go until voters will go to the polls, campaigning is in full swing as Labour look to hold off the threat of Reform UK and retain the seat.

But one constituent told Shore in no uncertain terms that she won’t be getting their vote while the

In footage shared by ITV News, Shore has the door slammed in her face by a woman while canvassing, with the constituent telling her she won’t be voting for Labour because she “can’t stand” Keir Starmer.

As Shore and a team member introduce themselves to the woman on her doorstep, she tells them: “You’ve got no chance of me giving you my vote.”

She goes on to say that she “can’t stand” the prime minister and “wouldn’t vote for the man,” before adding that she will be “going Green.”

'Can't stand the man… Buh-bye'



The other main candidates are:

Sean Houlston (Conservative)

Paul Duffy (Lib Dem)

Chris Copeman (Green)

Sarah Pochin (Reform) pic.twitter.com/QY92ASJzQU — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) April 29, 2025

Along with Shore, the other main party candidates in Runcorn and Helsby are Sean Houlston (Conservative), Paul Duffy (Lib Dem), Chris Copeman (Green) and Sarah Pochin (Reform).

