What even is this? As part of their latest political stunt, Reform have announced the winners of their ‘free energy bills’ competition, vowing to pay the utilities for the lucky couple and every house on their street. It just so happens that those who scooped the jackpot have history with the party.

ALSO READ: Nigel Farage heckled AGAIN on local elections campaign trail

‘Spot the chandelier’ – Reform competition winners draw public ire

In a video posted on social media this week, Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick showed up to a home in Wigan, to surprise the occupants and handover a novelty cheque. The winners, June and Ray, met with the party leadership in the vestibule of their dwelling. A chandelier is also visible in the hallway.

This prompted many social media users to roll their eyes, speculating that the pair were ‘wealthy homeowners’ who had won the prize over those who may be less fortunate. And, given Reform’s boomer-friendly policies, the sceptics were all too happy to cry foul.

Love their Chandelier,



It really screams ‘I can’t afford my energy bills’



Brilliant work from the Reform Comms team for giving a help in hand to those who need it most. https://t.co/kpz6GopSRr — KWAJO- Social Issues Campaigner (@Kwajotweneboa) April 10, 2026

Reform ‘free bills’ prize raises flags for serving MPs

Age discourse aside, eyebrows have been raised in regards to other issues with the draw. First and foremost, the Reform Wigan Facebook page identified June and Ray as ‘staunch branch members’ of the right-wing party, suggesting a possible conflict of interest.

Some called the “competition” a cynical PR stunt.



Others said it was deflection from Farage’s Iran war flip-flop.



A few spotted the data harvesting.



Turns out it was far simpler: just a giveaway to their own Reform party members.



June from Wigan, congrats on ‘winning’!! https://t.co/FKvvpCOqHW pic.twitter.com/XDhCg04Uzl — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) April 10, 2026

Secondly, an issue with the timing of the giveaway has also been flagged by another MP. Karl Turner, who recently lost the Labour whip, has argued that the whole charade could be considered ‘a corrupt practice’, if the Electoral Commission decides this can be classed as ‘treating’.

Lee Anderson defends party prize draw

Local Elections are due to take place across the UK next month. The pre-election period for local authorities started on Monday 30 March. Though the winners already appear to have an affiliation with Reform, Turner made the decision to go public with his concerns.

For those expecting an eloquent right of reply from the party, Ashfield’s resident wordsmith chimed in with this characteristically abbrasive retort: