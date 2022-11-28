With winter upon us, it is finally time to pull the hats and scarves out of the wardrobe for warming treats in the capital.

From sipping wine in a Brixton warehouse to eating BBQ dishes in front of a campfire in Hackney, we’ve got all your needs catered for with this list.

And, of course, if it’s just a simple Sunday lunch you are looking for, we’ve got you covered for that too.

Check out our list of the best spots London has to offer here.

For everything else, see below:

Campfire by Two Tribes

London brewery Two Tribes have teamed up with Hackney Bridge to open an epic festival-style Campfire for drinking and dining, located in prime location on Hackney Wick’s bustling canal. With an open-fire kitchen in the mix, there’s a menu of BBQ dishes including flame grilled bavette steak with chimichurri and BBQ potatoes and vegan-friendly dishes of grilled plantain and bell pepper skewers and oyster mushroom tacos with Thai slaw, charred salsa and onion pickle. On Sundays, there’s a special BBQ Sunday sharing roast, to be enjoyed alongside a refreshing Two Tribes brew.

Winter Igloos at Vinegar Yard

Vinegar Yard – London Bridge’s drinking and dining destination has relaunched their Winter Igloos in partnership with Grey Goose on the mezzanine overlooking The Shard.

The mezzanine above Vinegar Yard has been transformed by Grey Goose into an Aprés-Ski haven, with four heated Winter Igloos. With space for up to six guests each, it is the perfect place for friends to meet and enjoy festive drinks and dishes from the resident street food traders, including Nanny Bill’s, Nik’s Kitchen and Baba G’s. The igloos have been decked out with cosy blankets and sparkling lights to get you in the Christmas spirit and Grey Goose have curated a menu of cocktails. Guests are guaranteed their own table downstairs, under the canopy which has been kitted out with festive lighting, cosy heaters and outdoor cabins making for the perfect winter evening out. Prices for the igloos start at £25pp for a two hour time slot, with a range of drinks packages available.

Wine Garage Sale at Specialist Cellars, Pop Brixton

On 17th December, Specialist Cellars, the New World wine specialists in Pop Brixton, will throw a festive party with their annual Wine Garage Sale. The ultimate wine tasting event, the Garage Sale brings together over 60 premium New Zealand, Australian and South African wines in an afternoon fuelled by festive vibes and local DJ’s from 12pm-4pm.

A highlight of the Christmas calendar, the Garage Sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up for the Christmas period, begin Christmas gifting or even sample an extensive selection of wines.

Trivet Champagne dinner and tasting

On 14th December, Michelin-starred restaurant Trivet is teaming up with world-renowned sparkling wine expert Essi Avellan MW to host the Prestige Champagne Celebration tasting dinner, where a total of 20 carefully curated cuvées will be available to try in one unmissable evening for wine lovers.

Master of Wine, renowned Champagne expert, Avellan will lead diners in an in-depth masterclass, tasting through the 12 highest-scoring wines from her recent 2022 Champagne Report. Attendees will then enjoy a four-course meal of dishes created by Trivet’s Executive Chef and co-founder Jonny Lake, paired with exceptional wines from the region’s grande marques properties. Guests will taste wines from seven of the most acclaimed Champagne houses including Bollinger, Louis Roederer, Dom Perignon, Dom Ruinart, Taittinger, Champagne Billecart Salmon and Laurent-Perrier and more during the masterclass.

