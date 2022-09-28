Cosy, comfy and, most importantly, the ultimate cure for a hangover, Sunday roasts are an institution in London.

Thick slabs of meat served with roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, veg and lashings of gravy, there really is nothing better to eat at the end of the week.

Recent polling found that a whopping 40 per cent of Brits enjoy a roast dinner every week.

But there remains a big divide over the most popular choice of meat.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) of respondents prefer chicken with their Sunday lunch compared to 25 per cent who opt for the beef.

Lamb came in at third place, while turkey, pork and nut roast, all fell below 10 per cent of the vote each.

With that in mind, we have rounded up the best Sunday roast spots in London.

From a cosy lunch by the fire at The Chelsea Pig to a special occasion at The Colony Grill Room in Mayfair, we have you covered for all your weekend needs.

The Laundry, Brixton

The Laundry’s Sunday roast features classic cuts, all served with roast potatoes, seasonal squash, minted peas, glazed carrots and gravy. An array of sides are also available as add-ons, including sautéed greens, little gem, pea and parmesan salad and cauliflower cheese with sage and truffle gratin.

The cuts include:

Rolled roast pork belly with apple sauce

28-day aged Roast Hereford Sirloin with creamed horseradish

Leek & mushroom pie with roast potatoes & seasonal squash (vegan)

Sunday lunch can be enjoyed inside or out on the gorgeous outdoor terrace, fit with tartan blankets and heaters for the colder days.

The Chelsea Pig, Chelsea

Neighbourhood pub The Chelsea Pig has long been a destination spot for locals in-the-know. On Sundays guests can expect a roast cooked to perfection served with all the trimmings.

The cuts include:

Gloucestershire pork belly with toffee apple sauce

Hereford beef rib-eye, creamed horseradish

Sutton Hoo chicken, spiced bread sauce

Cauliflower steak with a red wine sauce

All roasts come with buttered carrots, savoy cabbage, roast potatoes, and a yorkshire pudding.

The Coal Shed, Tower Bridge

The Coal Shed’s menu is designed to celebrate coal roasted rare breed heritage meat and South Coast seafood, the open-plan grill restaurant and menu is inspired by Founder Raz Helalat’s Persian roots.

Their award winning Sunday Roast boasts 500g aged Sirloin to be shared between two, and complete with beef dripping roast potatoes, yorkshire puddings, Sunday trimmings, beef jus and horseradish.

The Colony Grill Room, Mayfair

The Colony Grill Room, in the heart of The Beaumont hotel, offers a Sunday roast menu with a large focus on seasonal and locally sourced, quality ingredients. The roast dry aged Sirloin is complete with all the trimmings – yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, barbeque hispi cabbage and glazed carrots, all served from within their glamorous grill room with a clubby 1920s New York feel.

Related: Ukrainian chef to open London restaurant staffed by refugees