The Breakfast Club has released its Christmas menu ahead of the festive period.

Featuring both savoury and sweet, it will include the Quality Treat pancake stack and a brand new Bad Santa’s Boozy Balls.

The unapologetic Christmas menu will give guests the choice of a 2-course or 3-course Christmas lunch or dinner from just £22 and will be available for groups of five and over, with customers needing to book in advance.

There’s also a tasty selection of vegan options including a festive take on Vegan Bangers and Mash (complete with ‘no pigs’ in blankets) and Cauliflower Wings with a spiced cranberry and ginger sauce plus a sweet stack of vegan Pancakes and Berries.

For those who don’t fancy the full works, the Christmas menu includes two come-back dishes, which will also be available as specials across all cafs from December 1st until 31st.

Feast on the Turkey Waffle Dinner with crispy buttermilk fried turkey, or the Christmas Camemburger, featuring deep fried camembert and parsnip and brussel sprout crisps.

Yummy!

Related: Los Mochis to bring traditional Mexican breakfast to Notting Hill