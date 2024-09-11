The referendum decision to curtail freedom of movement has stung one football coach’s dream of joining Real Madrid.

Andy Mangan was on the verge of joining the La Liga champions to work under boss Carlo Ancelotti, with the switch subject to a work permit.

But the 38-year-old’s application, which could have taken up to nine months to process, is understood to have been rejected by the Spanish government and the move is currently off.

Mangan had worked with Ancelotti’s son, Davide, who is part of the staff at Madrid, while doing his Uefa coaching badges.

He joined Stockport in the summer after they won League Two under manager Dave Challinor.

The Hatters are currently unbeaten and second in League One after four games.

Ex-forward Mangan spent his playing career in the lower leagues and featured for Tranmere, Forest Green and Accrington and won promotion from the National League three times.

He also worked with Joey Barton at Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers as first-team coach and was caretaker at Rovers after Barton’s dismissal in 2023.

