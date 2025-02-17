Domino’s has launched an off-menu passionate surprise – its first-ever perfume inspired by its most popular pizza, Pepperoni Passion.

The limited-edition unisex fragrance launched last week for Valentine’s Day with a steamy perfume ad, featuring MAFS UK star Luke Debono on a quest to find passion.

The former body builder is seen spritzing the scent across his torso and scaling the pizza shaped bottle in his pursuit for passion. Debono gained notoriety in November, with MAFS fans stunned by both his sculpted body and his memorable one-liners.

While some may turn their nose up at the thought of pizza scented perfume, Eau de Passion has been inspired by the alluring aroma and irresistible scent of a Domino’s Pepperoni Passion, with notes of spice, pepper and a woody, warm, comforting base.

Domino’s Eau de Passion is an irresistible fragrance designed for lovers brought together through their passion for pizza; the perfect embodiment of the passion and warmth of a romantic night in.

If you want to smell of pepperoni – or like the idea of your other half having a pizza scent to them – then there’s still time to get your hands on a 30ml bottle of the perfume by heading to www.dominospassion.com.

You’ll need to hurry though as today, February 17, is the last day the website is open.

Luke Debono, MAFS UK star, said: “Over the last year, I’ve certainly learnt what not to say to my Valentine. So, this year, I’m partnering up with Domino’s to launch Eau de Passion, an irresistible scent which is the perfect gift for passionate pizza loving couples looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day. What could be more attractive than a smoky, spicy scent that sparks passion?”

