Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK is facing a “generational challenge when it comes to national security.”

The prime minister’s comments came before he flies off to Paris for emergency talks with European leaders about the war in Ukraine.

In recent days, fears have grown that the US will go over the heads of both Ukraine and European nations in agreeing a peace deal with Russia over the conflict.

Speaking in Bristol, Starmer said: “We’re facing a generational challenge when it comes to national security.

“Obviously, the immediate question is the future of Ukraine, and we must continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position whatever happens next, and to make sure that if there is peace – and we all want peace – that it is lasting.”

He went on to say that the challenges facing the nation stretch beyond the “front line of Ukraine” though, adding: “It’s the front line of Europe and of the United Kingdom. It’s our national security.”

Writing in the Telegraph on Sunday, the prime minister said he would be willing to send UK troops to Ukraine in order to protect security on the continent.

Starmer said securing peace in Ukraine is “essential” in order to avoid further Russian aggression.

“The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine,” Starmer penned.

