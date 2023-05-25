London has earned its reputation as a food lover’s haven, with a thriving culinary scene that caters to diverse tastes and dietary preferences. If you’re a vegan or simply interested in exploring the world of plant-based cuisine, you’re in for a treat.

In this article, we’ll take you on a journey through some of the best vegan restaurants London has to offer, serving up delectable dishes that will satisfy even the most discerning palate. From trendy eateries to cozy cafés, London’s vegan scene has something for everyone. Let’s dive in and discover the vegan paradise that awaits!

Mildreds: A Plant-Based Classic

Located in the heart of Soho, Mildreds has been a go-to destination for vegans and vegetarians since it opened its doors in 1988. The vibrant and welcoming atmosphere is matched only by the diverse and mouthwatering menu. From their famous Sri Lankan curry to innovative dishes like the smoked tofu and black bean burger, Mildreds offers a culinary experience that celebrates the beauty and versatility of plant-based ingredients.

Farmacy: Nourishing Food with Style

Nestled in the trendy neighborhood of Notting Hill, Farmacy takes vegan dining to the next level. The restaurant boasts a menu brimming with organic, locally sourced ingredients, ensuring that every bite is both delicious and sustainable. From their famous Farmacy burger to colorful nourish bowls and cold-pressed juices, this restaurant elevates vegan cuisine to an art form. Don’t forget to try their delectable vegan desserts for a sweet ending to your meal.

Redemption: Indulgence without Guilt

For those seeking a guilt-free dining experience, Redemption in Shoreditch is the place to be. This alcohol-free vegan restaurant prides itself on offering wholesome, nutritious dishes that are free from refined sugars and additives. Sample their signature dishes such as the jackfruit tacos or the sweet potato and courgette lasagna, paired with one of their refreshing mocktails. Redemption’s commitment to health-conscious dining ensures you’ll leave feeling satisfied and nourished.

Cook Daily: The Street Food Sensation

If you’re in the mood for a casual and flavorful vegan feast, head over to Cook Daily in Boxpark Shoreditch. This vegan street food stall turned restaurant offers an array of mouthwatering Asian-inspired dishes that pack a punch. From their famous High Grade Bowl with sesame-glazed tofu to their mouthwatering Thai Green Curry, Cook Daily’s menu is bursting with vibrant flavors and generous portions that will keep you coming back for more.

Genesis: Sustainable and Scrumptious

Located in Spitalfields, Genesis is an entirely plant-based eatery with a strong focus on sustainability. Their mission is to provide delicious and ethically sourced food that nourishes both the body and the planet. With a menu that includes mouthwatering burgers, loaded fries, and inventive bowls, Genesis is a must-visit for any vegan food enthusiast. Make sure to save room for their heavenly vegan soft-serve ice cream for a delightful finale to your meal.

London’s vegan restaurant scene is booming, offering an extensive array of plant-based dining options to satisfy every craving. From long-standing favorites like Mildreds to trendy hotspots like Farmacy and Redemption, these restaurants showcase the creativity and versatility of vegan cuisine.

Whether you’re a dedicated vegan or simply looking to explore new culinary horizons, London’s vegan restaurants are sure to leave you impressed and inspired. So, embark on a gastronomic adventure and experience the plant-based paradise that awaits you in the vibrant streets of London.

En Root: Indian-inspired plant-based pioneers

Indian-inspired plant-based pioneers En Root have been really shaking things up in their growing list of trendy outlets.

The South London hangout, which has recently opened up its third site in Brixton’s iconic Ritzy Cinema, serves up an impressive array of dishes including its famed raja wrap and masala dosa.

Feeding the community, celebrating fresh vegetables, wholesome pulses and flavoursome aromatic Gujarati spices is at the heart of the En Root philosophy.

All food and drink is unprocessed and handmade with love to bring nutritional joy to one and all.

