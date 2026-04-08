There’s something deliciously subversive about Don’t Tell Dad. Not just the name – a wink, a nudge, a promise of mischief – but the DNA behind it. This is, after all, the restaurant from Daniel Land, co-founder of Coco di Mama, that most ubiquitous of London lunch spots, whose name, loosely translated, lands somewhere between comfort and cliché: “mother’s boy.”

And yet, a year into its life, Don’t Tell Dad feels less like a safe extension of a successful brand and more like its rebellious sibling: louder, looser, and far more fun.

Since opening in January 2025, the Queen’s Park bakery-restaurant hybrid has done what so many London openings promise but few deliver; it’s become a neighbourhood institution. Not in the tired, PR-spun sense, but in the real, lived-in way: queues curling around Lonsdale Road at the weekend, regulars on first-name terms, and a Michelin Guide nod tucked neatly into its first year of service.

Critics, too, have fallen for its charms. Jay Rayner dubbed it “a class act,” while Giles Coren joined the chorus of approval. The Michelin Guide, meanwhile, leaned into its “warm, vintage-feel neighbourhood restaurant” energy, which is accurate, but only half the story. Because Don’t Tell Dad isn’t just cosy; it’s alive.

By day, the open kitchen bakery is the main event. Head baker Keren Sternberg (ex-Layla, Hide) has engineered a pastry programme that feels both nostalgic and quietly radical. Think cinnamon buns slick with cream cheese, salt beef croissants that flirt with chaos, and a toast-and-marmalade swirl that somehow elevates the everyday into something close to art. Watching dough folded, glazed, baked – it’s part of the appeal. In a city increasingly obsessed with provenance and process, Don’t Tell Dad puts both on full display.

By night, the restaurant shifts gears. Luke Frankie (ex-Noble Rot, Drapers Arms) delivers a menu that reads like a love letter to modern British and French cooking, but scribbled in the margins, with a sense of humour intact. Welsh rarebit beignets, oxtail crumpet with dripping crumb, salt cod croquettes, the kind of snacks that make ordering restraint feel like a mistake.

The mains lean hearty without being heavy. Beef short rib, confit duck leg, hake with cider and mussels, while desserts (notably madeleines with orange cream) strike that perfect balance between indulgence and restraint. It’s food designed not just to impress, but to return to.

The space mirrors the menu’s dual personality. Terracotta tones, Moroccan zellige tiles, a copper counter that gleams just enough. It’s stylish without being sterile, curated but never contrived. You can perch at the bar and watch the kitchen in motion, tuck into a booth for something more intimate, or stretch out in the horseshoe dining room and let the evening unfold. There are no rules here, which, of course, is the point.

Behind the playful branding lies something more personal. The restaurant is named in tribute to Land’s late sister Lesley, with her handwriting woven into the identity. “Don’t tell Dad” was their childhood code for harmless rebellion – a phrase that now anchors the restaurant’s spirit.

A year in, Don’t Tell Dad has achieved what many restaurants chase for far longer: it belongs. To its street, to its regulars, to the wider conversation about where London dining is headed next.

If Coco di Mama was the dependable “mother’s boy,” then this is its unruly, irresistible counterpart, the one you’re not entirely sure you should trust, but follow anyway.

Just don’t tell Dad.