Young Vibes is a specialist Child Anxiety Recovery & School Return Program for children trapped in anxiety, fear, and school refusal. The program is delivered online, works with families internationally, and is accessible beyond local services. Designed as a structured, multi-week course, Young Vibes supports children aged 5 to 25, covering a broad spectrum of the education years.

Young Vibe offers a compassionate, informed, and proven approach to supporting both children and their parents through these challenges.

Understanding Childhood Anxiety

Childhood anxiety doesn’t always look the way adults expect. It can appear as irritability, avoidance, trouble sleeping, or even physical complaints like stomach aches. While occasional worry is a normal part of development, persistent anxiety can interfere with a child’s daily life and emotional wellbeing.

Young Vibes recognises that early support is key. At the very beginning of the journey, noticing early signs of anxiety is crucial. By helping parents identify the signs early on, they empower families to respond with empathy rather than confusion or frustration.

Many families notice early changes in their children, often within the first week of the program.

The Role of Parents: From Reaction to Connection

One of the core philosophies behind Young Vibes is shifting the parental mindset. From reacting to behaviours to understanding the emotions behind them. Taking the first step to support your child with anxiety is crucial, as it lays the foundation for positive change and growth.

Parents often feel overwhelmed or unsure when their child struggles with anxiety. Questions like “Am I doing enough?” or “Am I making it worse?” are incredibly common. Through guidance, resources, and community support, Young Vibes helps parents:

Build emotional awareness in their children

Create safe spaces for open conversations

Develop consistent routines that promote security

Model calm and resilience during stressful moments

The guidance and resources provided are helpful for parents, offering practical strategies that make a real difference in daily life.

Parents often describe feeling caught between wanting to support their child and facing pressure from schools focused primarily on attendance.

Parental involvement has a positive impact not only on the child but on the whole family. Many parents report feeling more confident in their ability to support their child after participating in structured programs like Young Vibes. The emotional and practical ripple effect of a child’s anxiety can extend throughout the household, affecting parents and siblings, making it even more important to foster a supportive and empowered environment.

Understanding the Young Vibes Team

At the heart of Young Vibes is a dedicated team of professionals who truly understand the complexities of child anxiety and school refusal. The Young Vibes team brings together experts in child psychotherapy and anxiety recovery, all committed to creating a supportive environment where both children and parents can thrive. Their approach is rooted in empathy and practical knowledge, ensuring that every family receives ongoing support tailored to their unique needs.

With a deep understanding of anxiety recovery, the team guides families through every step of the journey. Helping parents manage anxiety, rebuild their child’s confidence, and navigate the challenges of school and daily life. The Young Vibes team is always there to offer guidance, encouragement, and proven strategies, empowering families to move forward with greater confidence and hope.

Practical Strategies That Make a Difference

The Young Vibes approach may seem counter-intuitive or a different approach compared to traditional strategies, but it consistently leads to positive changes for families.

Young Vibes emphasises simple, actionable strategies that fit into everyday family life:

Building routines that foster predictability and safety

Using calm, non-reactive responses to challenging behaviour

Encouraging open communication and emotional expression

Teaching practical coping skills for anxiety and stress

Many families begin to notice early changes and progress in their children, often within the first week of the program.

After implementing these strategies, many families describe a significant shift and positive changes in their home environment, with children feeling calmer and more secure.

1. Naming Emotions

Helping children put words to their feelings reduces fear and builds emotional intelligence. For example, when children can name and describe experiences like panic attacks, they are better equipped to understand and manage these intense emotions.

2. Breathing and Grounding Techniques

Short, guided breathing exercises can help children regulate their nervous system during moments of overwhelm.

3. Predictable Routines

Consistency creates a sense of safety, especially for children prone to anxiety.

4. Encouraging Small Wins

Gradual exposure to feared situations (paired with encouragement) builds confidence over time. Families are encouraged to continue building on these small wins to maintain momentum and achieve lasting progress.

Addressing School Refusal

School refusal is a challenge that many families face, often leaving parents feeling isolated and unsure of the next steps. The Young Vibes program takes a compassionate and comprehensive approach to this issue, focusing on rebuilding confidence and helping children re-engage with school and daily life.

Through a supportive approach, the program helps parents understand the underlying reasons behind school refusal and provides practical tools to address them. By working closely with families, the Young Vibes team guides children and parents toward a positive shift in school attendance and overall well-being. Many families have found that, with the right support, their children can overcome anxiety and return to school with renewed confidence and a sense of belonging.

Building a Supportive Environment

Beyond individual strategies, Young Vibes focuses on the bigger picture: creating environments where children feel heard, supported, and understood.

This includes:

Collaborating with schools

Reducing unnecessary pressure

Encouraging healthy digital habits

Promoting balanced lifestyles with rest and play

Parents are reminded that they don’t have to navigate this alone.

What Parents Say

Parents who have joined the Young Vibes program consistently share stories of positive experiences and life-changing results. Many parents describe how the supportive approach and ongoing support from the Young Vibes team have helped their families manage anxiety, rebuild confidence, and find a path forward through challenges like school refusal and eating disorders.

The parent-led approach empowers families to take an active role in their child’s recovery, and the supportive environment makes a real difference. Parents often recommend Young Vibes to other families, highlighting the program’s effectiveness in creating lasting change and a renewed sense of hope. By sharing their journeys, parents help others see that recovery is possible. With the right support, families can thrive together.

A Voice of Reassurance

A key part of Young Vibes is amplifying expert and lived-experience voices to reassure parents that what they’re going through is valid and manageable.

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– Samantha Robbins, Founder of Young Vibes

Why Young Vibes Child Anxiety Recovery Program Matters

At its heart, Young Vibes is about connection. Between parent and child, between knowledge and action, and between struggle and support.

By combining practical tools with emotional insight, it helps families move from uncertainty to confidence. Childhood anxiety may be challenging, but with the right support, it can also become an opportunity for growth, resilience, and deeper understanding.

Supporting a child through anxiety isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about showing up with patience, empathy, and a willingness to learn. And with Young Vibes, parents don’t have to do that alone.