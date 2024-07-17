For fans of Man v Food (and, let’s be honest, we all are) there is now a new opportunity to put yourself in the hotseat, and best, and most appropriately of all, it is with Indian food. And not just any Indian food – Executive Chef Vivek Singh’s Cinnamon Bazaar Richmond is hosting the UK’s first chaat competitive eating challenge through July and August.

Vivek was the first London chef to elevate this humble Indian street food, offering off the chart chaats, which is now a staple on most Indian restaurant menus, and Cinnamon Bazaar Richmond, is inviting chaat lovers and culinary gladiators to take part in the UK’s first Chaat Challenge.

Running exclusively on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 26th July to 1st September and only £10 per person to enter, the UK Chaat Challenge sees diners compete against each other to eat as many colourful Pani Puris – semolina shells filled with tangy sweet and sour water – as they can in just two minutes.

Participants will be fighting to secure pole position on the Top Gear-style leader board for the chance to win a year’s supply of chaat for six redeemed at any of the Cinnamon Bazaar restaurants, along with a Chaat Samrat certificate naming the winner King or Queen of the Chaat. Specifically, the Winner of the UK Chaat Challenge and five guests will be able to dine at any Cinnamon Bazaar restaurant (Covent Garden and Richmond) to redeem their prize and can eat as many chaat dishes as they would like on the menu, up to two visits per month, with the prize being valid for a whole year. They can dine at any time from lunch to dinner on any day. Obviously, drinks and any other food items on the menu are not included and tables must be booked under the winner’s name in advance via the Cinnamon Collection website.

They plan a high energy, fun competitive eating environment with an MC egging on the contestants against a backdrop of upbeat music under the watchful eye of an impartial adjudicator. Bring your besties (maximum of three spectators) as chaat cheerleaders are positively encouraged! And what techniques will emerge – to drink while eating or not? Methodically one at a time or go multiple? Condiments – to use or not to use?

If you think you’ve got what it takes to top the charts and be crowned the best chaat chomper in the country then enter now, and may the spiciest win!

Tickets are £10 per person for as many Pani Puris as you can eat in two minutes. Stay on after the challenge and enjoy a complimentary cocktail for the table (maximum of four) when dining.

Let’s face it, it sounds a bit mad but also a lot of fun. To confirm your Chaat Challenge session time, please book your ticket here: https://cinnamon-bazaar.com/uks-first-chaat-challenge-the-paani-puri-wars/

Cinnamon Bazaar Richmond, 31-35 Kew Road, Richmond, TW9 2NQ – 020 3928 5608 – Cinnamon Bazaar

