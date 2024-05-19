Illuminating the art of perfect pairings, Caviar House and Bowmore Whisky are set to join forces in an exclusive Masterclass on 4th June 2024 at the luxurious venue in Piccadilly.

An unparalleled evening of sophistication and indulgence will see senior whisky specialist David Miles and the renowned experts from Caviar House offer guests the opportunity to discover the rich heritage of Bowmore Whisky with a delicately paired seafood selection.

Purveyors of luxury, Caviar House & Prunier has long been a pioneer and leader in the world of gourmet dining. Its premium selection of caviar and seafood products, crafted by knowledgeable artisans, symbolises opulence and refinement. The brand’s dedication to sourcing only the highest-quality ingredients has made it a global destination for connoisseurs of fine cuisine and exceptional taste.

As one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland, Bowmore has been perfecting the art of whisky making since 1779. Their distinctive combination of tradition and innovation results in a range of whiskies that embody the essence of Islay, captivating whisky enthusiasts worldwide.

For the first time, these two esteemed brands are collaborating on a unique masterclass for discerning food and whisky lovers who crave a deeper understanding of culinary pairings. From the traditional to the contemporary, guests will explore the nuances and complexity of Bowmore, learning about four different types of whisky and the best ways to pair them with seafood and caviar.

But this is not just an educational experience; it’s a sensory journey designed to tantalise the taste buds and inspire the senses. As guests step into the elegant ambiance of Caviar House, they will be greeted with the Tropic of Islay cocktail: a refreshing welcome drink capturing the smoky complexity of Bowmore whisky and setting the stage for an evening of inspiration. A curated selection of canapes will also be offered to complement the flavours of the day.

Sampling some of the finest whiskies, guests will be walked through the subtle sweetness of the 12-year-old paired with the briny freshness of oysters before moving onto the rich, buttery notes of Prunier caviar that harmonises with the smooth complexity of Bowmore 15-year-old. A perfect pairing of delicate Scottish salmon and Bowmore 18-year-old follows, where the whisky’s delicate smoke enhances the salmon’s natural flavours. The evening will culminate with the rare elegance of the Bowmore 25-year-old in all its glory, a true testament to the artistry of whisky making.

Presenting a unique opportunity for whisky connoisseurs to discover a new appreciation for this refined spirit, tickets for the Caviar House x Bowmore Whisky Masterclass are priced at £195 pp and can be purchased directly at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/hosted-by-caviar-house-prunier-66017942203.

