











A new beer range from professional rugby player Greg Bateman, People’s Captain is described as a “game-changing beer doing life-changing things”. Centred on an ethos of bringing people together over a selection of great beers, the independent company donates a portion of proceeds to Bateman’s own charity, The People’s Captain Foundation, supporting Britain’s mental health. The aim is to raise £1 million to help boost Britain’s mental health as well as providing initiatives for those most in need.

In 2019, Greg Bateman addressed his personal battle with depression on social media, and candidly opened up about his mental health struggles. His openness surrounding what is still a fairly taboo subject in rugby has opened the door for others to engage in conversation, and seek help for mental health issues. The idea to launch People’s Captain first came about when Greg spoke about his turmoil to a friend over a drink. It was from chatting openly that he set his sights on producing craft beer, that not only tastes great, but also builds something strong, positive, and long-lasting that really makes lives better.

In addition to teaming up with two close friends for the launch, Greg Bateman has also enlisted street artist Nathan Bowen for the artwork that adorns each of the core range’s five beers. These include People’s Captain Islander New England American Pale Ale; Short & Stout; Legend, a session American pale ale; Stereotype lager; and ‘Tis the Saison, produced using Belle Saison wild yeast.

Inspired by stories of the South Pacific Islands, with genuine tropical flavours, Islander is described as a ‘classic New England American Pale’ ale. Produced with Wai-ti and Azacca hops, then dry-hopped with Calypso, People’s Captain Islander NEPA is brewed to 5.5 percent ABV and unfiltered to retain the hazy body that’s becoming increasingly popular amongst craft beer drinkers. On pour, the beer is hazy with prominent aromas of tropical passionfruit and mango, joined by some funky hop notes. Strong tropical notes continue on the palate, with passionfruit and mango continuing to dominate, joining sweet fruitiness balanced by some hop bitterness which lingers on the refreshing, fruity finish.

All of the People’s Captain core beers are available to order for nationwide delivery. Further information on can be found here.

RELATED: The best beers from all 24 countries competing in the UEFA Euro 2020