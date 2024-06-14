As everyone knows by now, superb food at bargain prices remains a winning combination, and Roti King is one of the best examples of this, growing to three restaurants universally loved for bringing the joy of proper Rotis to London. Authentic roti canai is made fresh every day, right in front of diners, with the same traditional skill and theatre that Head Chef and Founder Sugen Gopal learnt growing up. Diners are encouraged to eat with their hands and experience the food as they would on the streets of Malaysia, the home of Roti King’s particular style of roti.

Now, alongside the recently opened outlets at Waterloo and Battersea and the original Euston restaurant, the purveyors of superb Malaysian street food are getting ready to open in the City.

The new branch will open on Artillery Lane, just off Bishopsgate and we hope and trust in a similar menu to the other restaurants.

That means their hand made roti canai, served with beef rendang, dahl, and either fish, mutton or chicken kari. They’ also serve stuffed roti (spinach & cheese, chicken or lamb) and rice and noodle dishes such as Mee Goreng. And all at superb prices: Beef rendang with two rotis is just £10.95.

Besuited City types – get your tastebuds ready!

www.rotiking.com

Related post: Iconic Malaysian restaurant Roti King to open in Waterloo