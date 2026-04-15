If you’re looking for something a little different to do in London, that will also get your adrenaline pumping, F1 Arcade offers a high-energy twist on the city’s ever-evolving social scene.

Blending immersive gaming with the thrill of Formula 1, it’s the kind of experience that works just as well for a group day out as it does for an evening of competitive fun.

At the heart of the venue are its state-of-the-art racing simulators, designed to put you as close as possible to the real thing.

Fear not, whether you’re a seasoned pro at racing games or have never even played a game of Mario Kart, you can set the difficulty level to your skill.

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Having tried out the simulators, we can vouch for that. On the easiest setting, genuinely anyone could have fun on these simulators. And once you start ramping up the difficulty, you find yourself immersed in the racing, focusing on shifting gears at the right time and not spinning off the track.

When you actually manage to finish on the podium, you feel as if you’ve earned it.

The gameplay is a lot of fun and for F1 fans the sensation of speeding around real-world tracks – including Britain’s own Silverstone Circuit – and some of the most iconic corners in racing doesn’t get old.

With the noise of the cars in your ears and the seat moving with the corners, it’s not long before you find yourself genuinely immersed in the racing.

Beyond the main event, there’s more to keep you entertained between races. A reaction-based challenge in the Arcade Hub tests speed and precision, adding a quick-fire competitive edge that’s easy to dip into with friends.

But this isn’t just about racing. F1 Arcade also leans into London’s love of “competitive socialising” with a polished food and drink offering. The sleek Octane Bar serves cocktails alongside a globally inspired menu, with dishes that nod to international race destinations – from light bites like tuna sashimi to more indulgent options such as wagyu burgers, tacos and flatbreads.

It’s equally suited to daytime plans. A recently introduced breakfast menu (served from 10am to midday) includes everything from buttermilk pancakes to hearty breakfast flatbreads, making it a solid option for a morning meet-up with a difference.

Come race weekend, the atmosphere shifts up a gear. Live screenings of Formula 1 Grands Prix turn the space into a lively fan zone, complete with big screens and DJs, giving it more of a sports bar-meets-nightlife feel.

All in all, F1 Arcade stands out as one of London’s more distinctive activity venues — somewhere you can just as easily drop in for a casual race as plan a full evening around. Whether you’re organising a group outing, a date night or simply want to try something new, it’s a fast-paced addition to the capital’s roster of things to do.