The Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards, now in their fourth year, is doing a very worthwhile job of celebrating and promoting small and independent restaurants in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland, and to be fair to Uber they have really put some heft behind this in promoting some of the brilliant, innovative, ethical small places that we love and want to see more of.

This year there were more than 130 restaurants nominated and it will come as no surprise at all to those of us from Yorkie stock that it was a humble sarnie shop from Leeds that emerged as the worthy winner – Silver’s Deli.

Silver’s Deli, founded in 2023 by Chris Riley in Bramley, Leeds, has fast become a cult favourite. Named after his daughter, the deli is loved for its stacked salt beef sandwiches, inventive specials, and community-driven spirit, all built on Chris’s belief in creating something timeless, not just a passing trend. I am definitely getting one of the salt beef sarnies on my next trip up to Elland Road.

Chris Riley-Smith, founder of Silver’s Deli, said: “Winning Restaurant of the Year is a dream come true. This award isn’t just recognition for our food, but for the hard work of our whole team and the incredible support of our community. When I first set out, I was literally watching YouTube tutorials to learn how to build the restaurant myself, so to now be recognised on this stage feels surreal. The £100,000 prize will allow us to refurbish our current site, refine our in-store operations, and grow sales. We can’t wait to take the next step in our journey. Thanks to the judges, the team, and of course, my wonderful daughter, Silver – this is for you!”

Levi Roots, one of the judges, said: “Food is all about heart and soul, and Silver’s had both in spades. They brought real fire to the table — creativity, community spirit, and a story that will inspire so many other small businesses. I can’t wait to see where they go next with this prize.”

Alongside the main award, five Trailblazer Awards were announced, celebrating innovation and positive change in the industry. The judging panel comprised Chef’s Table star Asma Khan, TikTok creator and bestselling author Seema Pankhania, Mathilde Carraro and Rachel Moriarty of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, and Mary Parsons, Head of Food at City Harvest.

Women in Food Award – Laura’s Pizzas

Climate Impact Award – The Hogless Roast (of London!!! Walthamstow to be more specific)

Healthy Eats Award – Eat Clean

Social Impact Award – Piatto

Next Gen Award – Aros

For those that don’t know The Hogless Roast, London’s only winner on the night it is a brilliant vegan restaurant (and catering service) whose signature dish is a plant based hog roast. I know what you are thinking – how is that possible? Well, there’s only one way to find out isn’t there? Off to Walthamstow you trot fella!

Look at that crackling…

Note that they also do more conventional vegan burgers, nuggets, loaded fries and the like. They also have a very good sideline in catering for weddings, so you could have an award winning team doing your wedding….

And at the risk of stating the blindingly obvious, you can order their food on Uber Eats

Silver’s Deli – 268 Stanningley Rd, Bramley, Leeds LS13 3BS, UK – 0113 388 6208

The Hogless Roast – Unit 23, CRATE, St James Street. Walthamstow, London, E17 7FY

[email protected]