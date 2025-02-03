The first four seasons of the massively popular Western series Yellowstone have just been added to Netflix.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Sicario, Wind River), Oscar-winner Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves) stars as John Dutton – the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers.

Controlling the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, he operates in a “corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions”.

“Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton’s property is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park,” the plot synopsis reads.

The show’s ensemble cast also includes Cole Hauser, Danny Huston, Gil Bermingham, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley.

While Yellowstone may not be a household name in the UK, it has been smashing viewing records in the US for years.

It was the most-watched entertainment show for the 22-23 season across the pond and has even produced a few spinoffs, including 1883, 1923 and the upcoming The Madison.

Described by some as “Succession on a ranch” due to its themes of family and legacy, you can read some positive reviews for the first season of Yellowstone below:

London Evening Standard: “This is an intriguing family affair.”

Los Angeles Times: “[Yellowstone is] elevated comfort food, well-conceived and well-prepared, but still, you know, hamburgers and hot dogs, fried chicken and waffles. People find that very satisfying.”

Philadelphia Inquirer: “Costner’s a master at engendering sympathy for potentially unsympathetic positions – did I mention how good he looks on a horse? – and Yellowstone isn’t subtle in setting up the opposition, casting Danny Huston…”

RogerEbert.com: “Prevails as a compelling study of power, while it chews on what really makes a cowboy in 2018.”

The first four seasons of Yellowstone are available to watch on Netflix in the UK and Ireland right now. For those wishing to see that final season, the show is also streaming in full via Paramount+..

Related: One of the BBC’s best thriller shows ‘set to return for third season’