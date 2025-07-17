The thought of dinner at Alain Ducasse and Chef Patron Jean-Philippe Blondet’s three Michelin starred Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester is always a special one. His current dish of Jérôme Galis asparagus, wild morel and Arbois wine is one of the best things I have eaten all year.

Now if that was not enough for one night only they are partnering with Mark Birchall, Chef Patron of Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms to host a unique four-hands experience, bringing Lancashire to London. This is the first time these culinary visionaries will unite for an exciting gastronomic experience, set to take place on 9th September from 6.30pm onwards at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester.

I love this idea, which is quite something coming from a Yorkshireman (me) about a Lancastrian!

The stunning private dining room at Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester

The evening will bring together two of the UK’s most decorated restaurants – Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester which has held three Michelin stars since 2010, and Moor Hall, recently awarded its third star in the 2025 Michelin Guide. The menu will combine signature dishes including Blondet’s Hand-dived scallop, citrus beurre blanc and Kristal caviar through to Birchall’s East Coast Lobster, Tarleton tomatoes, smoked marrow and rosehip. Each course will celebrate seasonality, precision and provenance, reflecting both chefs’ distinct yet harmonious approaches to modern fine dining. Overseen by Alain Ducasse himself, the experience will present a dialogue of technique, terroir and innovation.

At Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, Blondet presents a contemporary interpretation of French cuisine, shaped by over a decade working alongside Alain Ducasse. Each dish is rooted in a deep respect for the produce, executed with finesse and restraint to prioritise seasonality, clarity of flavour and balance. Earlier this year the restaurant announced a new approach in response to the current culture of eating out with a five-course menu, based on with more dinners taking impromptu meals, shorter, with fewer courses, and more often alone.

Alain Ducasse’s food is stunningly precise

Located in the West Lancashire village of Aughton, Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms is a restored grade II* listed manor house, dating back to the thirteenth century, and set across a picturesque five-acre estate. Chef Patron Mark Birchall opened Moor Hall in early 2017, offering a produce-driven, seasonally changing tasting menu, both inspired and supplied by Moor Hall’s exceptional grounds and renowned kitchen garden. The restaurant received its first two Michelin stars in 2017 and 2018, as well as Green Star in 2022 thanks to Birchall’s enduring commitment to sustainable practices. In February this year, Moor Hall joined Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, and eight other leading UK restaurants, in holding three Michelin stars.

Moor Hall’s Gingerbread and Roots dish

Chef Patron Jean-Philippe Blondet commented, “We are thrilled to be working with Mark and his team, combining our techniques and culinary creativity. It’s great to see what Mark is doing at Moor Hall and his sourcing from the land surrounding the restaurant. At Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester we are passionate about sustainability, seasonality and sourcing – this should be an unforgettable dinner.”

The dinner will be served from 6.30pm on Tuesday 9th September 2025 at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester. The experience will be £485, which includes wine pairings. Punchy, but we are talking six michelin stars. Guests will be able to purchase tickets through the Seven Rooms link here.

The Dorchester, 53 Park Lane, London W1K 1QA

