There’s nothing better than a nice glass of red wine at Christmas. Something about it is a warming balm for the cold and dreary weather.

But not all red wine was created equal. Thankfully though, if you’re uncertain where to look for the best glass of vino to help see you through the next weeks of Christmas, then look no further.

Last year, Aldi’s Specially Selected Cairanne went viral when The Times‘ wine critic Jane MacQuitty described it as a “Aldi’s festive gift to the nation,” and the “bottle to buy” this Christmas.

With its price slashed by a whopping 58 per cent, from £8.99 to £3.49, it was described as the ‘wine deal of the year’ by some, and sold out in just four days.

And if you missed out last Christmas then fear not – the incredible deal is returning in 2024.

Aldi has announced that it is once again slashing the price of the acclaimed red wine, which will be available in stores for just £3.49.

From 2-8 December, shoppers can snag this rich and layered red, bursting with aromas of forest fruits, plums, black cherry, and damsons, and boasting a decadent mocha and spice finish. It’s the perfect accompaniment to festive feasts and cosy nights in.

Writing for The Times last year, MacQuitty said: “Savvy shoppers have always raced to Aldi for their weekly winter £3.49 specials, but of the dozen popping up this month and next, its tasty 2021 Specially Selected French Cairanne, a skilful blend of 60 per cent grenache, 25 per cent syrah, 10 per cent mourvedre and 5 per cent carignan, is the bottle to buy.”

“Recommended in my Summer Top 100 at its full £8.99 price, a few months of extra age have seen this Cairanne’s silky tannins and warm thyme and pine sunny hillside scents and tastes develop into a more mature, excellent, earthy, cracked black pepper southern Rhône.”

