Neighbourhood joint The Collab. in Walthamstow is gearing up to host its first Beaujolais Nouveau night on Thursday 21st November – and it’s bringing an English twist to the party.

The E17 hotspot is promising a day of killer wine, cheeky fromage, and, yes, crumpets – because who doesn’t love a crumpet?

They will be uncorking Top Cuvee’s exclusive 2024 Gamay, straight from the vines and into your glass – it’s a fresh, vibrant pour that’s begging to be sipped with mates.

And to make this pairing something special, head chef Paul Human has created an unapologetically indulgent dish: Boeuf Bourguignon Crumpet (£7) – rich, slow-cooked beef in a deep red wine sauce, with a scrumptious thick layer of gooey melted cheese, perched on a pillowy crumpet.

You’ll never look at a crumpet the same way again!

But that’s not all. On the day, they will be rolling out these délicieux specials:

Freshly-baked Baguettes from their neighbours at Today Bread, with Paul’s house-made fermented chilli butter – because why settle for bland.

Mini Camembert & Champagne Fondue – oozy, melty goodness with a bubbly twist.

Mackerel Rillettes with homemade crisps – a little salty, a little smoky, and a whole lotta flavour.



It’s a celebration that brings together the best of French tradition, local craft, and a little Collab quirk. Come for the wine, stay for the crumpets, and have a très magnifique time!

