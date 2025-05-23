Brexiteer Jim Ratcliffe is making 200 staff redundant at Manchester United in another round of redundancies.

The prominent Brexiteer has made a number of unpopular decisions since arriving at the club since he acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club just over a year ago.

This includes moves such as reducing Christmas bonus gifts, cutting free lunches for staff and scrapping donations to charities for ex-players, all for the sake of a few thousand pounds.

At the same time, United have become shambles on the pitch, with the club sitting 16th in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Just days after that final defeat, it has emerged that some 200 members of staff will be losing their jobs. Whilst most were already aware if they were being made redundant or not, sources have told the BBC that some only found out on Friday.

The areas set to be most affected by the job cuts are the sports science, medical and scouting departments.

Unsurprisingly, there are numerous reports that morale at the club is at a nadir.

The Athletic reports that Ratcliffe was booed by staff at a screening of the Europa League final in Manchester when he appeared on screen.

The mood at the screening was reportedly described as ‘very sombre’ after Man United’s defeat.

The Europa League final defeat means United will have no European football next season, and will crucially miss out on vital prize money as a result.

As a result, there is a £100m hole in the club’s finances.

This is the second round of redundancies carried out at United since Ratcliffe took control of the footballing side of the business.

Last July, around 250 staff were made redundant, saving the club between £8m and £10m.