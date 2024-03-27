On 2nd May, all’onda – a new fine dining destination – will open its doors on Fitzrovia’s Charlotte Street.

An Italian phrase meaning ‘on the wave’, all’onda refers to the risotto-making technique which sees rice gently tossed in the pan to create a smooth, flowing texture reminiscent of waves. The restaurant will draw on its namesake to showcase a series of refined risottos, using the classic Italian dish as a springboard to explore seasonal flavours and textures.

all’onda stems from founder Cordula Schulz’s passion for risotto, which she’s been serving in various forms to friends and family for many years, still inspired by its versatility. Head Chef Andrea Granzarolo will lead the kitchen – bringing with him an elevated, ingredient-centric precise approach, honed at fine dining restaurants including a six year tenure with Hélène Darroze, as well as The Greenhouse and The Square. General Manager Marco Montalbano joins from Muse by Tom Aikens and will oversee the front of house.

Of the opening, Schulz says: “We are excited to showcase the versatility and the sophistication of this great dish by giving it centre stage on the menu – a menu which strives not only to complement the risotti, but to create memorable dishes in their own right”.

Raised in Lombardy, Italy, Granzarolo will combine his technical knowledge of the traditional risotto with a contemporary twist at all’onda, in order to showcase the finest seasonal ingredients from the abundant British larder. Together with Schulz he has developed a menu that features a number of variations on the classic risotto, drawing on both customary flavour combinations in a spring green risotto primavera, squid ink risotto, or risotto alla Milanese as well as more playful pairings such as pumpkin and shiso; seaweed, bottarga and white asparagus and sweetbread and artichoke.

A selection of bright starters such as red bream crudo with fennel, radish, citrus and yuzu kosho and beef tartaccio (a tartare-carpaccio crossover) with smoked soy, parmesan and parsley will pave the way for the centrepiece risotti, which will sit alongside three regularly-changing main courses, including duck with carrot, tamarind and plum and Cornish turbot with verbena, matcha and green asparagus. House made tarts such as apricot, rosemary and honey tarte, seasonal sorbets and a selection of artisan cheeses will round off the meal.

Reflecting the meticulous process of making risotto for a loved one, the 42-cover restaurant will be refined yet uniquely laid-back, with an emphasis on true hospitality. Guests will be welcomed into an inviting space, pairing dark wood surfaces with elegant detailing and warm lighting. Subtle curved touches will also run throughout the restaurant in a nod to all’onda’s name.

Related: Introducing Lita, modern Mediterranean dining in the heart of Marylebone